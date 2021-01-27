Mika Singh Turns Rapper For Daily Soap 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri'; Gives Details Of Song

Singer Mika Singh has turned rapper for an upcoming television daily soap Teri Meri Ikk Jindri serial, reported Telly Chakkar. The promos of the upcoming daily soap have caught the attention of the singer and thus, he has decided to rap for the show. This will be the first time that the Bollywood singer will be rapping for a television show. Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is an upcoming love story that will be aired on ZeeTV.

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri serial song to be sung by Mika Singh

According to Bollywood Life, Mika said that the name of the new show is Punjabi. The promos which show the romance between two opposite personalities and the Punjabi name itself caught the singer’s attention. The singer revealed that he was jamming with the creative and marketing teams for the channel’s another show he is doing; he spontaneously captured the essence of the show through rap, which is currently the trend in music.

The singer also spoke about the song. He said that it is a mix of melody and rap and he hopes that the audiences like his rap as much as they will love the upcoming love story drama. Mika, speaking about his association with ZeeTV, said that he has a long-standing relationship with Zee. The singer has done over twenty shows with them which includes the popular show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He further stated that currently he is associated with their upcoming non-fiction show, Indian Pro Music League. He concluded that he feels great working with the channel.

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri serial cast

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is an upcoming romantic daily soap on ZeeTV. It features Adhvik Mahajan and Amandeep Sidhu and will be premiered on January 27, 2021, replacing Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Produced by Prateek Sharma, the show will also star Jaanvi Saangwan, Vishavpreet Kaur, Shyn Khurana, Manoj Chandila, Ankit Raizada, Manish Verma, Delnaaz Irani, Priom Gujjar and Coral Barma in recurring roles. Set in Amritsar, the show tells the story of two lovers. Adhvik plays the lead Jogi, while Amandeep can be seen playing his love interest Mahi. The first promo of the daily soap was released on December 28, 2020, which featured the main leads.

Image Source: Mika Singh Instagram

