Surbhi Chandna is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She rose to fame with her character as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz and is currently playing the character of Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. In 2014, Surbhi made her Bollywood debut with Bobby Jasoos is a supporting character. Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is also known for her sartorial choices. Having more than two million followers on social media, Surbhi is also an internet sensation. She never fails to keep her fans entertained and updates. Here are pictures of Surbhi Chandna from her Instagram that will inspire wanderlust in you. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Karan Wahi To Surbhi Chandna: Here's How Your Favourite TV Celebs Spent Their Weekend!

Surbhi Chandna’s pictures that will inspire wanderlust in you

This picture is from when Surbhi Chandna had travelled to London. The picture is clicked at Oxford Street and Marble Arch. She is seen wearing a blue and red t-shirt with denim blue bell-bottom jeans. She has worn a long and thick, crème colour winder coat on top. She has worn brown colour boots and sunglasses. Surbhi has left her wavy hair open, allowing them to fly and has applied nude makeup.

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Best Instagram Captions That You Just Have To Take A Look At; Read Here

These pictures are from Surbhi Chandna’s travel to the Maldives. The pictures are clicked at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The pictures prove that Surbhi is a complete ‘water baby’, as she is seen enjoying by the water. In the first picture, she is standing in front of the sea at a beach and has worn a brown halter neck crop top and black colour hot-shorts. In the second picture, she is seen standing near a poolside, wearing a black and white striped swimsuit.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna's Exquisite Collection Of Kurtas Every Woman Must-have In Her Closet

These pictures are from her travel to Switzerland. The first two pictures were clicked at Saint Moritz, Graubunden, Switzerland. The third picture was clicked at Lake Zurich. In the first two pictures, Surbhi Chandna is seen enjoying the snow and has worn all thick clothes to prevent herself from the cold wind. She has left her hair open and has applied nude makeup. In the third picture, Surbhi Chandna has worn a brown colour thick coat and left her hair open. Surbhi has applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Shares The Secret Drink Recipe For Her Healthy Skin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.