Surbhi Chandna Shares The Secret Drink Recipe For Her Healthy Skin

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the global pandemic. With the lockdown being announced for the fourth time, everyone seems to have accepted the fact, that staying at home is the best way to keep the virus at bay. However, even in such tough situations, Indian artists never fail to keep their fans entertained. Few celebrities are not only requesting people to stay indoors but also suggest ways as to how can they make the most of this quarantine time.

Indian television actor Surbhi Chandna has left no stone unturned in creating positivity. Almost every other day, Surbhi proposes new ways of investing time, be it by trying her hand in the kitchen, or teaching how to do a coffee date at home, or by posting her work-out videos. Recently, Surbhi Chandna posted a food recipe for healthy skin. Read ahead to know more-

Surbhi Chandna’s recipe for a healthy skin

Surbhi Chandna recently took to her Instagram to share a recipe for her secret to healthy and clear skin. Surbhi revealed that she believes that if one incorporates buttermilk in their diet, their skin will always remain healthy. In her video, she also explained the benefits of her special recipe. She captioned the video, “Foods for Super Skin - Buttermilk with a twist ! For a healthy skin please incorporate Buttermilk - Masala Chaas in your diet .. i have all my life drank Chaas and will keep doing so

SCs Special Buttermilk Ingredients and Benefits explained in the video -

Ajwain (Carrom Seeds )

Hing - (Asafoetida )

Roasted Jeera Powder ( Cumin )

Chia Seeds - My Magic Ingredient

Black and Himalayan Pink Salt Mix

Fresh Mint & Coriander Leaves and some crushed Mint Powder

Jar & Whisker

Also Sorry i can be messy sometimes too 😂 also you can work on your arms when you whisk your ButterMilk 🤭 #foodvlogger #recipes”.

In the video, Surbhi Chandna also shared that she loves this drink since childhood and she enjoys it with her lunch every day, even today. Surbhi also revealed that she believes buttermilk does some magic when it comes to her skin and this is the main reason for her having decent skin. She gave out the secret ingredients to her buttermilk. All these ingredients make her buttermilk even healthier.

Surbhi Chandna first revealed that she uses homemade curd to prepare her glass of buttermilk. However, if one doesn’t have homemade curd, they can get it from the market, suggested Surbhi. She poured the curd in a big glass jar and said that for healthy skin, one should drink buttermilk every day. Next, Surbhi added a pinch of asafoetida, commonly known as hing, to the curd. Surbhi shared that there are many benefits of hing too, but primarily it works to reduce your bloating. She also added ajwain, jeera powder, chia seeds, pink salt, and some mint leaves at the end. The drink was made and Surbhi Chandna enjoyed it thoroughly.

