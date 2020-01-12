The Debate
Maya From Beyhadh 2 To Mr Bajaj From KZK, Characters That Audiences Love To Hate

Television News

Maya from Beyhadh 2 is undeniably the most obsessive vamp present on-screen currently. Take a look at the top villains and vamps that audiences love to hate.

The Indian television industry is usually known for its saas-bahu dramas and the villains and the vamps. Since the days of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the Indian audience have loved many 'good character' leads who follow their ethics and do no wrong to anybody.

Other than the sacrificing, just, ethical and legendary characters that the Indian TV serial protagonists play in their serials, people are also fond of the negative characters who could do anything to achieve what they want. From time to time, the favourite villains have changed but here is a list of the modern age vamps and villains whom the Indian audience loves to hate. 

Indian Television audience love to hate these TV characters

Maya from Beyhadh 2

Beyhadh 2 is a thriller mystery TV serial that airs on Sony TV. The second season of Beyhadh premiered on December 2nd last year. Jennifer Winget plays the role of Maya in the revenge drama and just like the previous season, this season has also received raving reviews from the audience.

Maya is an obsessive person and has no boundaries when it comes to love, hatred or possessiveness. Jennifer Winget portrays this role with perfection and is loved by many.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Karan Singh Grover made an entry into the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay that aired on June 2019. He portrayed the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj, which was earlier played by Ronit Roy in the original Kasautii Zindagii Ki series. Many Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans hate Mr Bajaj because he was the reason for Prerna and Anurag's separation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently saw an innocent-looking Pankhuri Awasthy playing the cunning character of Vedika. Vedika was responsible for keeping away the soulmates Kartik and Naira who are the two leads of the show. Vedika made sure that she would use any means of tricks to keep Kartik close to her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 💕💞FARIDA💞💕 (@rodefarida) on

