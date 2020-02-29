'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 28: Amber Teaches Nia How To Ride A Bike

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan February 28, 2020's episode, begins with Guneet realising that Amber was Nodramaplz all along. Amber tells her that he was nervous and did not have the courage to tell her the truth. Guneet gets mad at him and throws something at him. However, Amber wakes up and realises that it was a dream.

Amber goes to Guneet's house but no one opens the door. Amber then gets worried and calls Guneet, but is unable to contact her. He also calls Pummy, but her phone is switched off. Amber then decides to leave a message for Guneet, but the message does not deliver as she is out of coverage.

Mehendi Ratta calls up Randeep and the two start discussing Sharma Ji’s Company. Meanwhile, Amber makes some tea for Nia as she wakes up. Nia then gets dressed and goes out to see a new bike. She is pleasantly surprised and Amber tells her that she should try something that she has never done before.

Nia then goes and sits on the bike. She tells Amber that the bike reminds her of how he taught her to cycle. Amber then teaches Nia how to drive the bike and the two share a heartfelt moment.

Later, Amber asks Nia if she knows what happened to Guneet and Pummy. He thinks that he did something wrong and that they are avoiding him. However, Nia says that they would not do something like that and reassures Amber. Nia then goes to the HR department of her office, where she meets Kabir and Kajal.

Kabir then takes Nia to the HR head, who tells her that if she leaves the job, she will be unable to work with their competitors for six months. Further, the HR person also reveals that Nia will lose her three-year bonus and will have six months of her salary cut. Nia asks the HR to remove these clauses, as Amber will not be able to support her with his current financial situation.

Meanwhile, Amber goes to meet Dr Pandey. Dr Pandey asks Amber why he is worried about Guneet. Amber reveals that he is unable to contact Guneet and Pummy, and is worried that something might have happened to them. However, Dr Pandey tells Amber that he just misses Guneet and is worried about losing her.

