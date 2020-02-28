Manmohini Written Updates February 27, 2020: Amar Asks Shiv To Rip Ananya’s Clothes Off

Manmohini is a popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Update | Feb 26, 2020: Ananya Gets Shattered After Mohini's Betrayal

'Manmohini' written update of February 27, 2020

Amar decorates the room using his powers. Shiv brings Ananya to the room, Amar tells him to stand outside leaving Ananya and Amar alone. Rahul gets intrigued as Ananya knocks on the door from inside. Rekha tells him to sit down and Mishra Ji says that they cannot go against Amar. Ananya keeps on asking for help from Shiv.

Amar dances around the room as if he is holding someone and Ananya is terrified. Amar comes close to Ananya and says that there was a time when Shiv use to protect her, but today he is the one who left her here. Amar shouts that this is how power should be used and Shiv was wasting it. Amar leans towards Ananya but she runs away.

Ananya falls on the bed, Amar says that no one will help her today. Ananya cries for help from Shiv but realises that he is under the control of the devil, so she prays to Mahadev.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 25, 2020: Amar Stabs Sunanda

Ananya keeps on praying, while Amar moves closer to her. He tries to kiss her but before that, he gets an electric shock and falls back. Ananya says that her Shiv’s name is enough to defeat a devil-like him. Amar is stunned.

On the terrace, Mohini is getting her feet massaged by Amma Ji. Amar comes to her stressed, Mohini asks about his date and tells Amma Ji to leave. Amar says that he cannot go close to Ananya. Mohini says that her fear is right. Ananya still has Shiv in her heart. She says to Amar that if he wants to get close with Ananya he has to remove Shiv from her heart. Amar agrees to do so. In the room, Ketki says to Rekha that she will talk to Amar about her love, Shiv.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 24, 2020: Amar Turns Into A Devil

Shiv brings Ananya to Amar in the room. Amar says that he wants to test her love. Amar tells Shiv that he wants to see the live telecast of Mahabharat’s cheerharan scene.

Kamal is tied to a chair in the room. Mohini wakes him up and says that everyone is on her side now. He should agree with her too if he wants to live. Kamal nods his head saying yes. Mohini unties him. Kamal pushes Mohini and grabs a knife, Mohini picks up a vase. Kamal tries to stab her, but Mohini hits him with the vase. She says that she is a witch and he should not mess with her. Mohini ties Amar again and leaves.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 21, 2020: Sunanda Starts The Vish-Manthan

Amar tells Shiv that he is Dushasan and Ananya is Draupadi and he has to remove her clothes. Shiv replies that he cannot do all this. Amar orders him to do so. Shiv slowly moves his hand and removes Ananya’s pallu. Ananya hides herself with her arms.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.