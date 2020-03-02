'Supermodel Of The Year' Judge Malaika Arora Irritated By Contestant Yukti's Face? Watch

Supermodel of the Year is a modelling based reality show on MTV that features competitors from all over India who battle to win the title. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman. The previous editions of the show were spectacular and received an amazing response from audiences. The new show has already seen the fierce competition and things often have gotten heated up amongst the judges.

Supermodel Of The Year judge Malaika Arora irritated by contestant Yukti's face?

The judges often do not share similar opinion which leads to complications in the judgement of a contestant. Not too long ago Malaika had a disagreement with Milind Soman about a contestant’s performance. However once again Malaika has gotten herself in the midst of another disagreement, but this time with a contestant.

In a promo shared by the makers of the show on their social media handles, fans almost instantly noticed the change in tone of Malaika’s judgement. While judging Yukti, Malaika initially praised her for her shots and effort. She called her beautiful and gorgeous and even complimented her for her efforts. However, everything soon changed when Malaika notified the panel of judges and Yukti that she did not like what Yukti did with her face.

According to Malaika, due to Yukti keeping her mouth open, some photos were not up to the mark. She pointed this out and called this irritating. Malaika remarked that she looked in astonishment towards Masaba upon seeing this level of ignorance during a shoot. Malaika also said that Yukti tends to go overboard with things and called her performance “OTT” or over the top. In a cam cut, Yukti was given the opportunity to express herself after these comments, to which the contestant mentioned that she was indeed taken aback by the comments. She revealed that it did hurt her to be called irritating by Malaika.

