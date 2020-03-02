Malaika Arora's Trendy Hairstyles To Try When Planning An Outing; Check It Out

Malaika Arora is one of the beautiful actors in Bollywood and she is widely known for her dancing skills and has delivered a number of iconic dance hits in various Hindi films. Apart from being a famous Bollywood celebrity, she has also gained immense popularity in the modelling and fashion world.

She is also a yoga enthusiast and is often seen at her own yoga studio. Here are some of Malaika Arora's photos where she is flaunting hairstyles that fans can take inspiration from.

Hairstyle inspiration from Malaika Arora's Instagram

In the above pictures, Malaika is seen wearing a sunset-yellow gown. Her dress has an extremely flowy flare and her outfit has a thigh slit and one-sided shoulder design. For makeup, the star opted for plain nude makeup and a wavy hairdo.

The actor is seen pairing a white top with a purple skirt. She completed her look by accessorising her outfit with a golden-colored heavy necklace and pointy heels. She opted for a lower bun for the hairstyle.

In the above picture, Malaika is seen wearing a complete leather outfit. She is wearing a full sleeve leather jacket which she styled with a pair of three forth leather pants. She also wore a nude colour inner with the jacket. Her hair has been tied up into a low ponytail and she accessorised her look with golden statement earrings.

