Suchita Trivedi Calls Love Aaj Kal Track 'an Exceptionally Fun Shoot' In 'Indiawaali Maa'

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indiawaali Maa is all set to delve into a new narrative, drawing a parallel between two love stories, which is separated by twenty years. The track will showcase how Love Aaj Kal today has become different from Love Aaj Kal long back, concerning Rohan and Cheenu’s love story and Rohan’s parents, Kaku and Hasmukh’s age-old love story. Sucheta Trivedi has now shared her opinion on the same. Read on:

Suchita Trivedi believes that 'intimacy has changed in its meaning now'

Suchita Trivedi, who portrays the character of Kaku, shared her excitement on the concept. In a media statement, she said, “I personally believe that intimacy has changed in its meaning now. There’s so much communication happening around everywhere, yet people are lonely. Relations are fragile, and bonds are so easily breakable. It has changed so much from our times but for the worse."

Se further said, "The bonds we built were genuine, more solid. While there weren’t much of communication tools back then, we were still more secure with our partners and with ourselves. Needless to say, this particular track made me nostalgic for the good old days. Besides, it was so much fun to break the monotony of Kaku’s character and try my hand at something so new. I loved my whole new get up and the memories it brought with it. All in all, an exceptionally fun shoot.”

Indiawaali Maa plot

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who plays the role of Hasmukh in the show, will narrate his love story with Kaku. It will be similar to Rishi Kapoor telling about his past to Saif Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal. So, it will make the viewers relish the sweet romance between Kaku and Hasmukh, which was set about 25 odd years ago. Both the stars will have a younger look to portray their characters, indulging in an innocent, childlike, and beautiful sequence. The duo will give an insight to the audience on how the love story of Kaku and Hasmukh started.

The upcoming track of Indiawaali Maa will be a treat for the audience to watch. It will showcase how Hasmukh and Kaku’s love story was, making the fans ponder about things that have changed in relationships. The interested viewers can watch Indiawaali Maa between Monday to Friday at 8: 30 OM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Source: With inputs from PR

