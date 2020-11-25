Last Updated:

Inside Nora Fatehi's Celebration Back Home In Morocco As She Crosses The 20 Million Mark

On November 24, popular Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi took to her social media handle and shared a video, in which she was seen celebrating a milestone. Watch

Nora Fatehi

On November 24, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, who recently jetted off to her home country, took to her social media handle and shared a video to celebrate her 20M followers on Instagram. The video gave a sneak peek into the grand celebration, which took place in the middle of a desert. The video also featured a few of her friends and family members.

In the video, the 28-year-old actor wore a strapless dress that featured a body-hugging silhouette. She accessorised her outfit with her open side-parted locks styled in goddess curls, bright coloured lipstick and shimmering studs. She completed her look with a simple slip-on. On the other hand, she can also be seen holding 20 M balloons in gold and white colours.

In a brief caption, Nora Fatehi exclaimed, "Wow! We did it!". She further added, "Thank you so much to my insta fam and everyone who constantly supports me! Love you guys / this is just the beginning", along with a red-heart emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Nora Fatehi's video post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Within a couple of hours, the celebration post managed to garner more than a million views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from Nora's Insta fam took to the comments section and showered their love on her. Along with various emoticons such as red-heart, heart-eye and fire, among many others, a handful of fans wrote a congratulatory note for her. A fan wrote, "You are national crush for me" while another asserted, "You deserve the most". A section of fans also proclaimed that Nora is 'the queen of Bollywood'. 

Nora Fatehi's Instagram followers' milestone celebration

Days before the Street Dancer actor shared the celebration post, a couple of videos started surfing on the internet, which gave a glimpse of the celebration. In one such video, shared by a fan page, Nora can be seen driving a car in the desert and saying, "We are celebrating 20 million. I feel so alive today. This is one of the best days of my life". Meanwhile, in another video, Nora got on top of a camel to celebrate the milestone. 

