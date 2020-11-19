Nora Fatehi Shares Hilarious 'Pack Up Song' On Instagram Amid "long Shoot Hours"; Watch

Nora Fatehi is ready to be the next singing sensation. In a recent BTS video, the Dilbar dancer created a fun song, titled Pack Up. This song not only featured Fatehi but also singer Guru Randhawa. Find out more details about Nora Fatehi’s brand new track below.

Norah Fatehi releases her new track ‘Pack Up Song’

Nora Fatehi is slowly making a mark for herself in the industry. She has already impressed the audience and the film industry with her dance skills. She has already performed in many party songs for big-budget Bollywood films. But now, Nora Fatehi wants to be the next new singing sensation in India.

In her recent Instagram video, Nora Fatehi created her very own ‘Pack Up Song’. In the video, Nora is on the sets of her new song Naach Meri Rani. The dancer is getting a touch up when she and one of her crew members start talking about pack up and thus Nora keeps on repeating the same words.

Soon, Nora Fatehi's Naach Meri Rani co-star and singer Guru Randhawa joins her. Even he starts singing along. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Long shoot hours got me busting a new anthem. Pack Up!”. In this caption, she also revealed that a new vlog from the sets of Naach Meri Rani has also been released. Check out Nora Fatehi’s Instagram Pack Up song video here.

As mentioned earlier, in this video Nora Fatehi is on the sets of her new song Naach Meri Rani. This song is the Guru Randhawa’s latest single. Just like many of Randhawa’s songs, Naach Meri Rani has become an instant hit among his fans. This latest single also marks the first collaboration between Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa.

Recently, Nora Fatehi even dropped a major surprise for all her fans. In her recent Instagram post, Nora released an easy choreography of her song, Naach Meri Rani. White talking about this easy dance routine she wrote, "Some fun & easy moves to follow on #naachmerirani Keep dancing guys". Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s Instagram video here.

