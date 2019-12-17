Bheja Fry, Filmistaan And Other Underrated Bollywood Laughter Riots

Bollywood has evolved over the years and various genres have delivered some of the most compelling projects. The genre of comedy has dynamically changed over the years. Nowadays, the audience can see how comedy is mixed with every subject and context of the film stories. Though the genre is loved by most of us, many good films belonging to the genre did not make a mark at the box office. Here are a few of them.

Bheja Fry

The film released in 2007 stars Vinay Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, and Sarika in the lead. Though it is speculated that the film is copied from Hollywood, the critics appreciated the film for its representation and story development. The film balances its drama and comedy. The entire movie will take the viewer for a roller coaster ride of laughter, as per the reviews.

Chaalis Chauraasi

The film starring Naseeruddin Shah and Kay Kay Menon is directed by Hriday Shetty. The plot of the film revolves around the life of four friends, who committed a crime and decided to loot ₹20 crores, by pretending to be cops. Their world turns upside down when they cross paths with a real police officer. The crime-comedy released in 2012 is a light-hearted laughter riot.

Filmistaan

The Nitin Kakkar directorial was reportedly considered as one of the best films in the comedy genre. The story unfolds the faith, passion and emotions of the humans in a very raw and light manner. Though the film won the National Award for the best feature film in Hindi, it tanked at the box-office.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Khosla Ka Ghosla released in 2006 is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The lead cast of the film had critically acclaimed actors such as Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parvin Dabas. The film received a positive response from the audience after its premiere on TV. The development of the story made the audience smile while they had a lump in the throat at the same time. Reportedly, the film was being delayed for a long time.

Do Dooni Chaar

Habib Faisal directed the Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh starrer Do Dooni Chaar. The family drama released in 2010 is about a middle-class family, who tries to buy a new car. Rishi Kapoor essayed the character of a teacher who goes against his principles to fulfil the desire of his family. Many have stated that the way the film is crafted will give the audience a reality check about the state of the teachers with a pinch of comedy.

