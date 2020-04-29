International Dance Day 2020: Dance Shows To Watch On Disney+Hotstar; See List

International Dance Day is a worldwide celebration of dance. It is created by Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. It happens annually on April 29, which is also the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), the creator of modern ballet.

Due to the lockdown, people might not get out of their house and dance. But can binge-watch shows based on dance on popular OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Read to know more.

Dance shows on Disney+Hotstar

Hindi language dance shows

Dance+

Dance Plus is a dance competition reality series. It is hosted by Raghav Juyal with Remo D’Souza as the Super Judge. Dharmesh Yelande, Sumeet Nagdev, Punit Pathak, Shakti Mohan, Karishma Chavan and Suresh Mukund are the mentors of the show in different seasons. Started in 2015, Dance+ has five seasons.

Nach Baliye

Celebrity couple constantans compete against in Nach Baliye. The ninth season of the show is available on Disney+ Hotstar. It was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Hosted by Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa.

Dance Champions

The show divides the contestants into few teams that are mentored by a professional dancer. Remo D’Souza and Terence Lewis were the judges of this reality television dance show. Raghav Juyal and Rishima Juyal were the hosts of the show. Punit Pathak was marked as the choreographer for the show. Contestants fought against each other for becoming the Ultimate Dance Champions. The show has only one season.

D3 – Dil Dosti Dance

Dil Dosti Dance is a dance-based follows the journey of a group of college students and their passion for dance. The love that they have for dance is what binds all of them together. The show is about emotions around love and friendship. The lead cast of the show includes famous dancers like Shakti Mohan, Kunwar Amarjeet, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Vrinda Dawda. The show is a continuous series of episodes.

Dare 2 Dance

Dare 2 Dance is an Indian dance reality television show. The Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar, marks as the host of this edgy dance show. In the show, contestants are tested not only on dancing prowess but also on endurance and determination. The show has only one season.

Tamil language dance shows

King of Dance

Began in 2017, King of Dance has two seasons streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is judged by choreographers Raju Sundaram, Sheriff, Sandy and Jeffrey are the judges of this season. It has 41 episodes with a run time of around 40-45 minutes per episode. A compilation of its best performances can be watched in Dhool Dance.

Dancing Superstars

Andrews and Rio host the ultimate battle of moves show, Dancing Superstars. There is one season currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The run-time of 1 hour 25 minutes per episode is around 1 hour and 4 minutes with eleven episodes.

Jodi Fun Unlimited

Like Nach Baliye, celebrity couples compete against one another in Jodi Fun Unlimited. There are three seasons available, which are season 9, 10 and 11. They have a total of 110 episodes with a run time of per episode.

Other than Hindi and Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali language dance shows are also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Telugu show Neethone Dance with Kannada shows, Sye to Dance and Dance Dance Juniors can be streamed. Bijoyinee and Dance Dance Jr are Bengali language shows that can be seen

