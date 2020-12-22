International Iconic Awards 2020: Here's The Star-studded List Of Winners

The International Iconic Awards 2020 that took place on Monday, December 21, are considered to be one of the biggest such awards for artists. The recent International Iconic Awards 2020 was a night full of glamour, glitz, and impressive performances. Artists such as Namit Khanna, Shivangi Joshi, Rohan Mehra, Shraddha Arya, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Helly Shah among others attended the star-studded event. The function, which is among the much-awaited awards function amidst the TV celebs, took place in Mumbai on a much smaller scale than usual. As we are talking about the award show, here’s a look at the list of winners who won big at the International Iconic Awards 2020.

International Iconic Awards 2020 winner list

International Iconic Most Popular Face Of Indian Television 2020: Divyanka Tripathi

Best Versatile Actors Of Indian Television: Kanika Mann & Nishant Singh Malkhani

Best Actress Comedy: Kamna Pathak

Best Actor In A Negative Lead Role: Sanjay Gagnani

Best Actress Of Indian Television 2020: Erica Fernandes

Best Actor Of Indian Television: Akshit Sukhija

Best Debut Actor Award for Web series: Rohan Mehra

Sexiest Male of Asia: Namit Khanna

Best Actor - Shivin Narang

International Iconic Legendary Actor Comedy: Dilip Joshi

International Iconic Best Supporting Actor Comedy 2020: Yogesh Tripathi

International Iconic Best Actor Male Comedy 2020: Rohitashv Gour & Krishna Bharadwaj

The team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, comprising Moshin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and producer Rajan Shahi, also won awards.

More about the award ceremony

The International Iconic Awards 2020 was not just about the winners but also about fashion. Celebrities put their best foot forward in terms of fashion and managed to make heads turn with their appearances. Several celebrities walked the red carpet in style and have also managed to take the internet by storm with their outfits. While Shaheer looked dapper in a black, well-fit blazer and pants, Erica, on the other hand, was the diva of the night in a black one-shoulder gown. Actor Divyanka looked pretty in pink and Rohan looked suave in a waist-tied striped blazer with a bow tie. Take a look a look at some of the pictures below that is sure to make netizens go gaga about it.

