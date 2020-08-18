Is 'Aladdin' Going Off Air? Updates And News On Popular SAB TV Shows

Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga cast has been going through many changes in the past few months - from Avneet Kaur leaving the show to the inclusion of Siddharth Nigam on the show. Many fans are left with the question - is 'Aladdin' going off air? Let's take a closer look at this question and more about Sab TV shows 2020 in the article below.

Is 'Aladdin' going off-air?

Many fans have had this question in their mind since the start of the year 2020. Fans first felt that the show might end when the show had the character Malika come back in it. Malika is one of the most dangerous villains on the show and could essentially end the show. But many fans were pleased when the show continued and the main characters were able to fight off the villain.

After that, the news of Avneet Kaur leaving the show came in. The actor played the prominent role of Jasmine on the show and had decided to leave it due to health reasons. Fans of the show were of the opinion that the show might go off-air due to the lead actor's decision to quit.

Many media outlets and reports have pointed out the show will not go off air anytime soon and will continue for longer. What is confirmed is that show will go through many changes and will revamp soon as indicated by many reports. The show will also be aired at 9:30 pm every night instead of 9:00 pm.

Sab TV shows 2020

SAB channel has currently seven shows that are on air. Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga has been on air since August 21, 2018, and will continue. The show will see major changes as mentioned by many reports.

Baal Veer Returns is the second show currently airing on SAB TV. It stars Dev Joshi opposite Vansh Sayani and it premiered on September 10, 2019. Bhakharwadi is another comedy series on the channel. The show stars Deven Bhojani as Balakrishna and Paresh Ganatra as Mahendra Thakkar. The serial showed a 7-year time-leap and is airing new episodes now.

Maddam Sir - Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai is another show on the channel. It airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV. The show stars Gulki Joshi as S.H.O. Haseena Malik and Yukti Kapoor as Sub-inspector Karishma Singh. The show has new episodes airing.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tenali Rama and Tera Kya Hoga Alia are the other shows that are very popular on the channel and are much loved by the audience.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main SAB TV

Tera Yaar Hoon Main on SAB TV is the new and upcoming show on the channel. The show is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal under the banner Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show will premier on August 31, 2020. The show will feature Sudeep Sahir as Rajeev Bansal, Shweta Gulati as Janhvi Bansal and Ansh Sinha as Rishabh Bansal. Tera Yaar Hoon Main SAB TV serial timings are 9 pm from August 31.

Promo Pic Credit: SAB TV's Instagram

