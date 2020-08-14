'TMKOC' Actor Tanuj Mahashabde Shares How People Only Ask About Babita Ji And Not Iyer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah fame Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer recently opened up about the differences between his reel and real life in an interview with Telly Talk. In a viral video that has been making rounds on the internet, the actor is seen expressing that when he meets people, they always ask about his on-screen wife Babita Ji. Tanuj Mahashabe in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah portrays the role of Munmun Dutta as Babita Ji's husband. The actor also revealed his wedding plans.

In the interview with Telly Talk, Tanuj Mahashabde mentioned, “In real life, whenever I go somewhere, people ask how is Babitaji, no one asks how is Iyer?". The actor also talked about his character and said that when he became a part of Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chasmah cast, one thing he had was his colour and all other skills were developed on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah sets.

He also mentioned that his character Iyer is widely famous but he wants to get famous by his own name. Tanuj also talked about how the director of the show helped him to develop his acting skills and get a hang of his character. Talking about his personal life, Tanuj Mahashabde mentioned that he is not married yet and he is planning to get married once he finds a suitable partner.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah spoiler

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah returned on TV with fresh episodes from July 22, 2020, after almost a four-month break amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It was one of the highly anticipated shows as it is known for its entertaining storyline and hilarious moments. Fans have been constantly wondering about the plot of the upcoming episodes and the twists and turns that the show would take.

As per reports by the publication, the upcoming episodes will show Jethalal getting into major trouble as Bapuji will go missing amid the lockdown. This will leave the Gokuldham society worried about Bapuji.

If the reports are to be believed, Jethalal along with the society members would start searching for Bapuji. However, he is nowhere to be seen. Everyone realises that the gates of society are closed. The upcoming episodes will show whether Jethalal will be successful in finding Bapuji. It will also depict whether Jethalal will break the rules in order to search for his father.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Talking about the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV. The show has also been dubbed in the Marathi language for the Marathi audience. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the shoot for the serial was kept on a halt by the makers.

But, earlier in July, almost after four months break, the team had gone on to resume the shoot. The makers started broadcasting the fresh episodes from July 22, 2020. Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah timings, the channel telecasts the show on its previous time slot, which is 8:30 PM.

