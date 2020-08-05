Navina Bole Makes Comeback With 'TMKOC' Post Her Pregnancy; See Post

Navina Bole is all set to make her comeback on the small screen after a hiatus of more than a year. The actor had welcomed a baby girl on May 9th, 2019 and she named her Kimaayra. However, now, Navina took to her Instagram account and revealed that she would be making a comeback on TV through popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashma.

Navina Bole to make comeback in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'

Navina Bole posted on her Instagram account a screenshot of her character on the show. According to that post, Navina will be seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma as Dr. Sara and she would be attending to Jethalal Gada. The actor wrote in her caption, “Since #repost is acting as impossible as the weather in Mumbai I had to screenshot and post! 🙈😁 So excited to be back on your TV screens tonight at 8.30 pm on @tmkoc_ntf !! Thank you @jatin.bajaj for being as amazing as you are! Dont forget to watch me play Doctor to #jethalal”.

Navina Bole has appeared in TMKOC before as well

Navina Bole has previously been seen in shows like Baal Veer, Miley Jab Hum Tum and Ishqbaaz. Tellychakkar.com reported that Navina Bole will depict the role of a psychiatrist and she will be Dr Hathi’s friend. She will help Jethalal to deal with sleep-related issues.

She told the portal that hers is a small cameo but it is her comeback post the pregnancy. She further told the portal that Taarak Mehta is a great show and she liked the character a lot. She also revealed that in the past as well, she has played a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

About the Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-viewed shows on television. The show has completed more than 2950 episodes. This family-friendly show has been on air since 2008 and the lead actors of the show have a huge fan following. The fans of the show have been missing their Dayaben aka Disha Vakani for a long time now. She took a break about two years ago as she wanted to spend time with her family and, since then, the fans want her to come back.

