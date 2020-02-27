Is 'Almost Family' Being Renewed Or Taken Off-air For Its 2020 Slot? Read Details Here

Fox's Almost Family stars Brittany Snow, Tim Hutton, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment, Mo McRae, Mustafa Elzein, and Victoria Cartagena. Almost Family is based on the Australian drama series Sisters, which explores the importance of family and the potential emotional complications that new generations of In vitro fertilization (IVF) children can face.

In the series, Julia Bechley is an only child, who has her world turned upside down, when she learns that her father, Doctor Leon Benchley, a pioneer in fertility, secretly used his own sperm to father over a hundred children.

Is Almost Family renewed/ cancelled?

Fox’s Almost Family has been creating headlines since its inception on television and streaming platforms, thanks to the interesting star-cast. However, Almost Family was at the receiving end of severe criticisms, as the show had reportedly impressed the smallest audience ever recorded on Fox.

With a 0.3 demo rating, the 13-episode show failed to perform well in comparison with Fox’s other shows like The Masked Singer. While the show hasn’t been officially cancelled yet, it seems like its future is bleak, as the show didn’t get a backorder and it was pulled out of its Wednesday slot. Since then, fans of the show have been wondering whether it has been cancelled and renewed.

Renewed or cancelled?

The ratings of the first season of Almost Family are pretty low and the makers are reportedly planning to take the show off-air, considering that it follows The Masked Singer, the highest-rated series in the demo. As reported by a leading news portal, Fox might not renew Almost Family, as they have already given the time-slots to another show. However, no official statements have been passed by the makers and the channel. Reportedly, the decision will be made public around April or May.

