Bob Iger Steps Down As Disney CEO After 15 Years, Bob Chapek To Replace Him

Bob Iger has evidently been one of the key faces for Disney as he managed to make the company reach heights never seen before. Under his leadership, Disney acquired multiple IP properties like Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar which turned out to be some of the biggest franchises and money-makers for the company.

Besides this, Bob Iger also managed to buy the massive 21st Century Fox studios in a historic $70 million deal. But, the celebrated Disney CEO reportedly surprised Hollywood as he decided to step down from the prestigious position without giving any prior notice. His legacy will be carried forward by Bob Chapek who was previously the Disney experiences, products and parks chairman.

Also read: Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down in surprise announcement

Bob Iger decides to step down as Disney Ceo after 15 years

Reports are suggesting that Bob Iger will continue to stay on-board as Disney executive chairman till the end of 2021. Bob Iger issued a press release after his departure from the CEO position explaining his decision. The ex-CEO of Disney stated that with the launch of Disney+, which has allowed Disney to serve content directly to consumers and the acquisition of a big brand like the 21st Century Fox, it was the right time to step down as the Disney CEO.

Also read: Anushka Sharma looks like a Disney princess in Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar photoshoot

Also read: Disney announces its first-ever LGBTQ character; Lena Waithe to voice it in 'Onward'

In the press release, Bob Iger also stated that he has the utmost faith and trust in Bob Chapek, who will be carrying forward the mantle of Iger's legacy. Bob Iger will be working closely with Chapek over the course of the next 22 months as he delves deep into the global business carried by Disney. Bob Iger will be continuing to work on Dinsey's creative endeavours till 2021, when he will finally bid farewell to Disney company.

Also read: Freida Pinto, Kal Penn turn voice artists for Disney's 'Mira, Royal Detective'

Also read: Selena Gomez' iconic episodes from the Disney show 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Image courtesy - Robert Iger Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.