Is 'Qurbaan Hua' Ending? Read Everything That Is Known So Far About The The Show

Is Qurbaan Hua ending? is one of the most asked questions on the Internet as of this writing. The ZEE TV show, the initial chapters of which saw a two people forging a bond over their shared grief of losing their respective loved ones, has evolved into a 172 episode long saga, as of this writing. This article will attempt to answer questions such as "Is Qurbaan Hua Ending?" and "When Is Qurbaan Hua Ending?". This article will also divulge into the details of Qurbaan Hua last date of airing, if any.

Is Qurbaan Hua ending?

Qurbaan Hua's episode 172, which is its latest episode as of this writing, saw tensions mounting after the events that have transpired in the past. On the other hand, one can see that Neel, Qurbaan Hua's male lead, is getting married to someone other than Chahat, which is his ex-girlfriend Meera. The very episode in question ends with Neel running away from his own marriage and making strides towards Chahat, where, as one of the main characters of the series implies, a handful of people will be waiting for him in order to end his life permanently.

Given that the episode that will follow has the potential to go either ways, no definite conclusions can be drawn from the latest episode. Given that the legendary stories of Heer-Raanjha and Laila-Majnu have been referenced repeatedly throughout the show and have a similar ending, the makers of Qurbaan Hua could choose to wrap up the story in a way that would mirror the ending of the same and even reality. But, as nothing has been explicitly said by the makers, only speculations can be drawn from the last aired episode.

On the other hand, it is observed that when a television show is coming to an end, the makers tend to reveal the date of the series finale. Additionally, actors are seen talking about the ending of the show with various platforms and are seen answering questions in connection to what they felt about the ending, whether or not they will miss working on the show, and their future projects, to name a few. None of such interviews or articles are currently available online. So, in order to answer the question "When Is Qurbaan Hua Ending?" There's no conclusive evidence that will point towards the series' ending, although many viewers are of the opinion that the events that unfolded in Qurbaan Hua's latest episode might be setting the stage for the final chapters in the lives of the key characters.

About Qurbaan Hua:

Qurbaan Hua premiered on 25th February of last year. The story initially starts off with the need for settling old family scores on the part of its main protagonists, Chahat (played by Pratibha Ranta) and Neel (A character which was initially played by Karan Jotwani, but Rajveer Singh was seen taking Neel's story ahead later on). The family rivalry, over the course of subsequent episodes, gets sidetracked and then an unlikely love story begins to bloom in its place. Qurbaan Hua airs on ZEE TV at 10.30 pm on every weeknight.

