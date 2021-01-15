Nia Sharma Flaunts Her New Car As Tony Kakkar, Krystle D'souza Congratulate Her

Actress Nia Sharma has recently bought a new car for herself. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and took to Instagram to share the great news with her fans. Celebrity friends, fans and many others congratulated the star.

Nia Sharma's new car -

In the post, Nia can be seen in a monochrome outfit. She was seen unveiling her brand-new black coloured SUV. She captioned her post saying that one cannot buy happiness but one can buy cars and that was pretty much the same thing. Her brother, Vinay was also seen in one of the pictures. Fans and her friends such as Tony Kakkar, Krystle D'souza and many others sent good wishes to her in the comments section. After purchasing the car, Nia took her friends on a ride as well. Actor Ravi Dubey was seen driving the car.

Nia Sharma's Instagram post -

Earlier this month, Nia also bought a new house for herself. She shared a glimpse of her house in which she can be seen posing in the balcony. In her caption, she wrote that efforts would never go waste and all that she had learnt in those years was what she wanted to pass on to the ones that needed to know to keep going. Many friends and fans gushed the comments section with congratulatory messages.

More about Nia Sharma -

Nia Sharma made her television debut by playing the role of Anu in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She appeared in other shows such as Jamai Raja, Naagin and more. She played dual roles as Aarohi Kashyap and Anjali Sharma in Ishq Mein Marjawan. She also participated as a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017. She gained immense popularity by appearing in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She was last seen in Naagin 4.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming song Gale Lagana Hai. The song will feature Shivin Narang along with her. The song is sung by singer sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The first look of the song is out and it is all set to release on January 18, 2020.

