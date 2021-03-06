Is Shanaya Back On 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko'? Rasika's Surprise Entry Ahead Of Show's End

Popular Marathi television daily soap, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is all set to go off air. The show aired on Zee Marathi for five years and the last episode will premier on March 7. As seen earlier, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya aka Rasika Sunil had quit the show as her character had got married and moved to the US. However, the March 5 episode, saw the return of Shanaya and now fans seem to wonder if Shanaya is back on Mazhya Navryachi Bayko.

Is Shanaya back on Mazhya Navryachi Bayko?

The March 5 episode begins with Soumitra successfully gathering evidence against Gotya Seth, while in Nagpur, Radhika, Anand and Maya try to tackle the latter. Soumitra disguises as a TV reporter and warns Gotya Seth to not interfere in Radhika Masale's work. Later on, Shreyas enters with police and arrests Gotya Seth and his associates.

Back in Mumbai, someone throws stones in Soumitra and Radhika's house. The doorbell rings and when the former opens the door, someone in burqa forcefully enters the house. Soumitra tries to fight with the person disguised. Surprisingly, when the person unveils their identity it turns out to be Shanaya. Soumitra gets surprised seeing the latter.

Shanaya explains to Soumitra that she has returned to meet her family. She asks about Radhika and learns that the latter is visiting the village. Shanaya and Soumitra decide to surprise her. Later on, Shanaya changes her voice to a little girl and talks to Radhika saying she is her fan.

With the show coming to an end, it would be interesting to see what new twist would Shanaya's surprise visit get on Mazhya Navraychi Bayko. The comedy-drama serial has become one of the longest-running Marathi shows. Mazhya Navraychi Bayko stars a cast ensemble of Abhijeet Khandkekar as Gurunath, Anita Date as Radhika, Rasika Sunil as Shanaya, Adwait Dadarkar as Soumitra, Ruchira Jadhav as Maya, Kishori Ambiye as Shanaya's mom, and many others. Characters like Anand, Jenny, Palwankar, KD, Shreyas, Bakula Mavshi also won hearts with their stunning performances.

As announced by Zee Marathi, MNB's time slot has been scheduled for a new show, Ghetala Vasa Taku Nako. This is a spiritual show, wherein it will screen mythological stories. Vedh Bhavishyacha fame Bhagare Guruji will be the host of the show.

