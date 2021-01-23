Majhya Navryachi Bayko's Rasika Sunil Celebrates 1 Year Of Her Long Distance Relationship

Majhya Navryachi Bayko actor Rasika Sunil has been in a long-distance relationship with choreographer Aditya Bilagi. The actor shared that she completed a year with her boyfriend. She shared a few pictures with him and penned a heartwarming note for him. Take a look at Rasika Sunil celebrating one year with Aditya Bilagi.

Also read | Will Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya Ever Be Back? Rasika Sunil Reveals In Farewell Note

Majhya Navryachi Bayko star Rasika Sunil completes a year with her boyfriend

Rasika Sunil took to her Instagram to share a few pictures with her boyfriend Aditya Bilagi. The first picture is a selfie they clicked today as they spent time together on their anniversary. Rasika wore a black and red saree while Aditya wore a blue checkered blazer. In the video she shared, the two are seated in a car and enjoying the sing Dil Chori while they groove to it. In the third picture, Rasika Sunil's boyfriend and Rasika are seated in a helicopter.

Rasika wrote that she unexpectedly fell in love in 2020 and was in a long-distance relationship with Aditya. She added that they went through a roller coaster of emotions when she came to visit him. Rasika wrote, "Right from Aaji leaving us to us both falling sick one after the other. But each moment here, with you, and even all the moments away from you, you have unknowingly given me millions of reasons to respect and love you, even more, each day". She thanked him for planning a beautiful anniversary surprise and wrote that she is glad that he is as crazy as she is. Rasika wrote that details of the day she spent will be posted soon by her.

Also Read | Rasika Sunil's 'Wild Geese' & Other International Short Films To Add To Your Watch-list

Reactions on Rasika Sunil's post on her anniversary

Several fans of Rasika Sunil have commented on her Instagram post. Fans congratulated them on their anniversary. Aditya wrote that no distance with Rasik Sunil is long. Many fans wrote that the couple is made for each other. Take a look at some of the comments on Rasika Sunil's photos.

Image Source: Rasika Sunil

Also read | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Actor Rasika Sunil To Return As 'Shanaya'; Read Details

Image Source: Rasika Sunil

Rasika Sunil on the work front

Marathi actor Rasika Sunil is known for her role as Shanaya Shabnis in Majhya Navryachi Bayko. The actor has been a part of the show for over 4 years now. She made her film debut with Poshter Girl as a lavani dancer. Rasika's movies include Baghtoas Kay Mujra Kar, Bus Stop, Gat-Mat, Girlfriend and Wild Geese.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Actor Rasika Sunil Slays In Floral Bikini; See Pics Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.