Will Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya Ever Be Back? Rasika Sunil Reveals In Farewell Note

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya aka Rasika Sunil revealed whether Shanaya will ever be back on Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Recently, Rasika Sunil shared a couple of farewell posts on Instagram, wherein she embraced her moments as Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya. In one such post, the actor answered the most-asked question of whether she will make a comeback on the show. Answering the fan question, Rasika Sunil said, "Shanaya yeil pan parat kadachit, kadachit nahi yenar" (Shanaya might return or might not). Read ahead for more details.

Will Shanaya ever return to Mazhya Navryachi Bayko?

Talking about the same, in her recent Instagram post, Rasika Sunil wrote, "And now for the main question Shanaya ata serial madhye disnar ki nahi?" (Will Shanaya be ever seen in the serial or no). She further added, "Well pahilyanda mi, Rasika ne serial sodli ani hya veles Shanaya cha character desh sodun gelay!" (First time, I Rasika Sunil left the serial and now Shanaya's character left the country).

Rasika Sunil also added, "Mi pahilyanda gele tenvha mala navhta vatla ki Shanaya mala parat sakarta yeil, so hya veles pan mahit nahi, Shanaya yeil pan parat kadachit, kadachit nahi yenar, after all its ‘Majhya Navryachi Bayko!’ Anything is possible here 😉!" (when I left for the first time, I never thought I could get back the role. So even this time I am not sure. Shanaya might return or might not, after all it's Majhya Navryachi Bayko!). Take a look at Rasika Sunil's Instagram post.

In this Instagram post, she shared a series of five pictures from the sets of Mazhy Navryachi Bayko. In the first picture, she compared one of her saree looks with one of Marathi's classic movies. In the second picture, she penned a note for her co-actor RJ Shruti.

In the next one, she shared a still of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's cast from their dance performance at an award function night. Rasika Sunil also shared an appreciation post dedicated to her on-screen husband, Kunal. She wrote, " Shanaya Kunal lagna! Most imp milestone in shanaya’s life! Secret, suyog and me have been friends for many years! We have lived together as roomies, seen a lot of phases in each others lives, always growing stronger and going with the flow ofcourse @suyogsrg 😉 Also it’s my first on screen wedding woohoo!". And finally, she shared a group picture with the cast and crew.

