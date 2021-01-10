Rasika Sunil's 'Wild Geese' & Other International Short Films To Add To Your Watch-list

Rasika Sunil aka Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya recently quit the show. Her character gets married to her boyfriend Kunal and leaves for the U.S. Apart from Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Rasika Sunil has also gained popularity for her international short films. She has not only graced Marathi television and cinema, but also garnered success in international independent films. Read ahead and take a look at Rasika Sunil's short films.

Rasika Sunil's movies:

Third Time Lucky

Third Time Lucky is Rasika Sunil's short film released in the U.S. This is a 2019's crime drama. In this film, Rasika plays a pivotal role. The film follows the story of domestic violence and sexual abuse towards women. It narrates the story of a young boy who grows up to change the definition of masculinity.

According to IMDb, Third Time Lucky is based on true events. Helmed by Saraswathi Balgam, the film is written by Akshun Abhimanyu as creator and Riya Agarwal as the screenplay writer. Apart from Rasika Sunil, the film also features Nicole Dambro, Aneesha Madhok, Denise Garcia, Shay Ali, Viravara Shetty, Akshun Abhimanyu and many others.

Wild Geese

Wild Geese is one of the best of Rasika Sunil's films. Here, the actor plays the role of Vanessa who is a lesbian, but hides the truth from everybody. The film follows the story of love, loss, and bravery. Filmmaker Devany Greenwood has directed and written the film. Wild Geese is a romantic drama released in 2019. The film features Leonardo Noda and Rasika Sunil in the lead role. Noda plays Oliver, Vanessa's lover. Check out Wild Geese's trailer.

On the work front, Rasika Sunil was last seen in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko and Girlfriend. Rasika Sunil's Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is a popular Marathi serial that airs on ZEE TV. The daily soap also stars Anita Date, Adwait Dadarkar, Abhijeet Khandekekar and Ruchira Jadhav.

Girlfriend is a Marathi film starring Amey Wagh, Sai Tamhankar, Sagar Deshmukh, Rasika Sunil and many others. The 2019's romantic film is written and directed by Upendra Sidhaye. The film follows the story of a young boy Nachiket who does something very risky getting under peer pressure.

