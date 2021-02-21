When Rasika Sunil Shared How Her Romantic Relationship Was A 'rollercoaster Of Emotions'

Remember when Sunil had shared an emotional note with her boyfriend on January 23, 2021, on their one-year anniversary? The Majhya Navryachi Bayko actor had shared some loving and intense details about their relationship in the note that she shared with fans on their Instagram. She also shared a carousel of posts, posing with him. She recalled how the journey was a "rollercoaster of emotions" for the two.

A peek into Rasika Sunil's Instagram handle

Rasika posted a video with Aditya Bilagi on Valentine's Day. The two enjoyed a picnic in Malibu, Los Angeles. They popped a bottle of champagne and were seen having a great time. Rasika chose to wear a black saree with a red and black border while Aditya wore a grey suit. Rasika enjoys a following of over 9,83,000 followers on her Instagram handle.

Bidding farewell to the show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Rasika shared 10 posts with fans and unfurled secrets about each of the posts. The first carousel of posts contained her favourite 'behind the scenes' from Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. In the second carousel, she posted her favourite meme and pictures with her co-actors on the show.

In one of the posts, she revealed that her on-screen co-star, Suyog Gorhe, had been friends for many years and had also been roommates. She shared a picture with Suyog and claimed that it was her first on-screen wedding.

Who is Rasika Sunil's boyfriend?

Rasika Sunil's boyfriend is choreographer Aditya Bilagi. The two have been dating since January 2020, as evident from Rasika Sunil's Instagram post. They were in a long-distance relationship for 10 months during the lockdown period. Aditya has a YouTube channel where he posts his dance videos.

She confirmed her relationship with Aditya Bilagi at the beginning of 2021. In the caption, she said that Bilagi was the best reason to be grateful for the year 2021. She had also posted a dance TikTok video with fans on December 14, 2020, with Bilagi. In an IGTV video, posted on Aditya's Instagram account on February 5, 2021, the couple performed the song La Vie en Rose. Rasika sang melodiously and Aditya played the ukelele in the video.

