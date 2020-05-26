Is 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' Actor Dilip Joshi A Strict Father In Real Life?

Dilip Joshi plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. He plays the character of a dutiful father, husband and also a son. In the show, he is seen having a hard time because of his mischievous son a lot of times. Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi is shown to be a loving father but is he equally strict when it comes to discipline in his personal life?

The actor turned a year older today on May 26, 2020. In an earlier media interaction, Dilip Joshi was asked about how is he as a father in real life and is he equally strict like Jethalal. Here is what the actor had to say about that.

In the media interview, Dilip Joshi opened up about him being a parent. Talking about that he said that he is not at all a strict father in real life but he feels that there should be a discipline in life if one wants to achieve something in life. He further added that he has always emphasized the values of being disciplined with his kids. Dilip Joshi also talked about his equation with kids and said that he is more like a friend to his kid than a father. The actor also added that they often go out and have fun just as friends do.

Dilip Joshi has been playing the character of Jethalal Champaklal Gada for almost 12 years now. He became a household name with the show and enjoys a wide fan base for his portrayal of Jethalal. The actor is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. Dilip Joshi has played a lot of characters over the years in his career.

He has been a part of several TV shows like Kya Baat Hai, Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. Special Bureau, F.I.R, Agadam Bagadam Tigadam, Saheb Biwi Aur TV, etc. He has also been a part of a few movies in Bollywood like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and What’s Your Raashee?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most successful shows in Indian Television’s history. The show has been running successfully on the small screen for more than a decade now. The show is not just popular in India, but it is also watched in several parts of the world. The light-hearted sitcom enjoys huge popularity among people of all age groups.

