The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Actors Mudit Nayar, Simran Pareenja And Others' Quarantine Posts

Television News

'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' actors Mudit Nayar, Simran Pareenja are busy doing several interesting things during their lockdown period. Take a look.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Amid the Coronavirus crises, the whole world is observing a lockdown period. As the filming of all movies and TV shows is at a standstill, many celebs including TV actors are spending their quarantine time during something productive and useful. Talking about TV shows, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein which airs on Sony TV is considered to be amongst the most popular shows at present.

With the filming schedules of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein stalled due to the 21 days lockdown, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein cast members including Mudit Nayar and Simran Pareenja are spending time doing some interesting things. Here's taking a look at the Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein cast's quarantine activities:

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein cast members' quarantine activities

Mudit Nayar who essays the role of Yogesh Shrivastava in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein has been winning the hearts of the audience. Yogi's unique story as a man with hearing and visual impairment has been widely popular among the viewers. But he has continued doing so even after the show stalled. He has been spending his lockdown period by creating some hilarious TikTok videos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mudit Nayar (@mudit.nayar.official) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mudit Nayar (@mudit.nayar.official) on

ALSO READ | 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates March 27: Prakash Gets Hurt

While one of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein cast members, Mudit Nayar is getting creative with his acting skills, Simran Pareenja, who depicts the role of Gunjan Shrivastava, is doing something even more interesting. The actor is spending time reading books, taking some beautiful snaps and revealing her mood while reading current news. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S P 🌺 (@simran_pareenja_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S P 🌺 (@simran_pareenja_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S P 🌺 (@simran_pareenja_) on

ALSO READ | Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates For March 04: Will Gunjan's Child Be Like Yogi?

Talking about other crew members, Debattama Saha, who portrays the role of Dr Parineeti, has been spending her time acing her modeling skills. The actor recently celebrated her birthday at her place and she seems to have had a great time celebrating a special occasion. Have a look at the time she has been spending during her lockdown period. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DEBATTAMA (@debattama_sah) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DEBATTAMA (@debattama_sah) on

ALSO READ | 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates March 26: Gunjan Consoles And Motivates Yogi

ALSO READ | 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | March 23: Will Yogi Win The Coach's Heart?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES