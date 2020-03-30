'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Actors Mudit Nayar, Simran Pareenja And Others' Quarantine Posts

Amid the Coronavirus crises, the whole world is observing a lockdown period. As the filming of all movies and TV shows is at a standstill, many celebs including TV actors are spending their quarantine time during something productive and useful. Talking about TV shows, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein which airs on Sony TV is considered to be amongst the most popular shows at present.

With the filming schedules of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein stalled due to the 21 days lockdown, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein cast members including Mudit Nayar and Simran Pareenja are spending time doing some interesting things. Here's taking a look at the Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein cast's quarantine activities:

Mudit Nayar who essays the role of Yogesh Shrivastava in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein has been winning the hearts of the audience. Yogi's unique story as a man with hearing and visual impairment has been widely popular among the viewers. But he has continued doing so even after the show stalled. He has been spending his lockdown period by creating some hilarious TikTok videos.

While one of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein cast members, Mudit Nayar is getting creative with his acting skills, Simran Pareenja, who depicts the role of Gunjan Shrivastava, is doing something even more interesting. The actor is spending time reading books, taking some beautiful snaps and revealing her mood while reading current news.

Talking about other crew members, Debattama Saha, who portrays the role of Dr Parineeti, has been spending her time acing her modeling skills. The actor recently celebrated her birthday at her place and she seems to have had a great time celebrating a special occasion. Have a look at the time she has been spending during her lockdown period.

