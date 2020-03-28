'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates March 27: Prakash Gets Hurt

The episode begins with Yogi practicing in the outside house as the whole family and Moin cheers for Yogi. Moin then asks Yogi to show his milk power before hiding with Prakash. Yogi is missing the goal repeatedly.

Kabir and Vivek get worried seeing this. Prakash comes to the centre as he feels Yogi can’t do it. As Yogi kicks the ball Prakash hurts his eye because of the ball. Seeing this, everyone gathers in the hall, Khushi applies ice to Prakash’s eye. Vivek and Kabir tell Prakash that he is strong. Kusum and Sadi taunt Prakash for mocking Yogi and coming in between his goal. Everyone then praises Yogi’s game.

Prakash accuses Yogi of hitting him intentionally leaving everyone surprised. Kusum asks Prakash that he wanted Yogi to play in a good way and didn’t he do that? Yogi and others also ask Prakash the same question. Prakash then tells everyone that he is good but his eye is hurting. Shiv then tells him everything will be fine.

Everyone in the family smiles. Kusum then asks Shiv and Seema to wish Yogi for his game. Seema says that she wants him to win for only himself unlike before when she wanted him to win for Gunjan. Vivek says that Yogi will win. Everyone in the family agrees to it and says that he will give his best performance in the match as he proved today.

Neha informs Pari that Yogi is a professional player in the IIM football team. Pari then asks for the newspaper. Neha then tells her that she forgot the paper. She also mentions that he is playing a match for Gunjan’s operation because he needs ₹20 lakhs. Pari is then worried about how are they going to manage it.

Neha then tells her not to worry and asks her what is she thinking. Pari then tells Neha that she loves Yogi because he knows how to love referring to all the things he is doing for Gunjan. Neha confronts Pari that he is your love. Pari says Gunjan will get her voice and she is waiting for the day when Gunjan will say Yogi’s name.

