'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Update | Feb 20: Yogi Gets Arrested For Chacha's Murder

The February 20 episode starts with Rani getting afraid when Vivek walks into her room, she thinks that it is her Chacha. Vivek tells her that it is just him and asks her to forget Chacha. She tells him that she read the news in the newspaper. Vivek tells her that his misdeed has now been caught on CCTV. Rani tells Vivek that if he dies, they will all be in trouble.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Update: February 20

Just then, Pradeep Chauhan enters Chacha’s room and kills him. He tells the peon to inform the Srivastav family of the death two hours later. The next morning, Gunjan wakes up early and even wakes Yogi up telling him that he is getting late for the US Embassy office. Prakash starts calling Yogi telling him that he is getting late. Dadaji then asks him to stop shouting as Yogi is already ready.

ALSO READ | Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates - February 14, 2020: Mona Has A Surprise For Pari

Yogi walks down fully dressed and ready to go. Kusum feeds him a spoonful of sweet curd and Vivek hands over the documents to him. The whole family gives him tips. Just then, the police enter to arrest Yogi for Chacha's murder. Pari asks them to show the arrest warrant and they show it to her. Dadaji tells the family to let the cops take Yogi or else it will worsen his situation.

Shiv gets a call that Yogi still has not reached the Visa office. Just then Prakash comes in and tells them that Yogi is in jail. Shiv shouts at him to get out. Pradeep tells them to point the finger at Rohan if they want Yogi out. Shiv tells him that Rohan will get caught and will be prosecuted wherever he is hiding. Pradeep then tells Shiv that Yogi will never get out then. Shiv asks his servants to throw Pradeep out.

ALSO READ | 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates - February 17, 2020: Will Pari Say Yes To Sujoy?

Meanwhile, at home, Rani cries. Vivek shouts at her to end her drama as his brother is in jail. The family scolds Vivek for talking to her like that. They reach the police station and request the inspector to let Gunjan meet Yogi. The inspector shouts at them and tell them to see him in court.

ALSO READ | Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates - February 18, 2020: Will Sujoy Marry Pari?

ALSO READ | 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Update | February 19: Yogi's Emotional Message For Sujoy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.