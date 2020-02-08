Union Budget
'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates February 7, 2020: Pari Meets Sujoy

Television News

'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' is a TV serial that airs daily from Mon-Fri at 8 pm. Check out Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for Feb 07, 2020, and more.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
ishaaron ishaaron mein written updates

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for February 07, 2020.

ALSO READ | 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates February 6, 2020 | Pari Meets With An Accident

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for February 7, 2020

Kusum saw Rani getting panicked. She goes to her and tries to calm her down. Rani hugs Vivek. Vivek told Kusum that a neighbourhood dog was chasing her so she Rani came running to him.

ALSO READ | Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates February 5, 2020 | Yogi And Gunjan Are Attacked

As soon as Rani reached home, Kusum asked Rani to get ready because the boy’s side is coming to the house with his family for Pari. Kusum asked Bablu and Surjith to do the same as well. Prakash asked if Pari is ready or not. He panics when he hears that she has not returned yet.

ALSO READ | Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates February 4, 2020 | Pari's Family Is On A Groom Hunt

When Pari returns, Rani takes her up to her room and asks her to get ready as soon as possible. Dadaji is concerned as to why the boy’s side has not reached yet. Just then Sujoy walked in with his sister. He tells them that he got late because a girl rammed her scooty into his car.

ALSO READ | Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates For January 31: Pari Agrees To Get Married

Sujoy’s sister Mona tells the family that Dr Pari gave them first aid. Bablu asked booth Sujoy and Pari to move to the terrace so that can speak alone for a while. Pari gets very tensed as they move up but Sujoy has a notorious smile on his face.

ALSO READ | Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates January 29, 2020: Rani Is Threatened By Her Uncle

 

 

