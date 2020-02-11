'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates February 10, 2020 | Sujoy Is Perfect For Pari

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for February 10, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for February 10, 2020

The episode started as Prakash asked Pari to take Sujoy to the terrace and have a chat with him. Pari signalled Yogi to accompany her. Sujoy took Mona’s permission and followed Pari. Yogi, Bablu, Surjity, Kabir, Vivek, Khushi also followed them, as Prakash fumed. On reaching the terrace, Sujoy told Pari that the weather is beautiful. Kabir said that Pari is not their relative, but she is just as much a part of their family now.

Sujoy said that he doesn’t think that he can talk to Pari in a situation like this, to which he asked Bablu if he was really a lawyer. Sujoy said that he is one, and in fact, his father too was also an advocate, and his grandfather was a retired judge. Everyone seems to be impressed. Sujoy informed everyone about his sister. He said that his sister, Mona was a divorcee and stayed with him. Surjith asked Sujoy if he consumes alcohol. Sujoy said yes, and asked for a glass of single malt whiskey. They all challenged him to see if he can gulp the whole bottle in one go. He lifted the bottle along with them and as he started to drink, Pari alerted everyone about him cheating. Sujoy said that he used his brain and proved that he is a lawyer. Yogi seemed to be completely impressed and hugged Sujoy, signalling that he is the right choice.

After Sujoy and Mona left, Prakash had a chat with elders and informed them that Yogi, Vivek, Kabir, Surjith, and Bablu were not speaking at all during dinner because they had consumed alcohol. Kusum scolded him. They then ask Rani’s opinion regarding Sujoy. Rani, engrossed in thoughts, said that she needs some time to think. Pari’s mother started to yell, asking why Mona stayed with Sujoy and is not yet married, and said something was fishy.

Later, all the youngsters gathered on the terrace. Vivek said that Rani is angry after sensing that he had alcohol, to which Nisha said that it was obvious. They all blamed Surjith for everything that happened. Surjith, in his defence, said that he just wanted to test Sujoy. Yogi signalled that Sujoy is the right choice for Pari. They continued chatting and teased Pari singing Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Mann Mera, as Pari blushed. Stay tuned.

