'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates February 12, 2020 | Pradeep Threatens Yogi

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for February 12, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for February 12, 2020

The episode started as Seema opened the door and found Pradeep Chauhan on the door. Pradeep walked in greeting and asked if it’s the samdhi’s get-together. Shiv called the watchman and scolded him for letting dogs in. Pradeep said that he came to return their belonging and told Prakash that what his son did wasn’t right. Shiv said that Yogi was here when Pradeep came in last time. Pradeep showed Gunjan’s purse that his goons had stanched from Gunjan, a couple of days ago and even told him that Gunjan was about to fall when Yogi saved her, just at the right time.

Kusum asked why didn’t Yogi and Gunjan inform them about any of this, to which Pradeep said that they got afraid and thought of not disturbing the family. Shiv told Pradeep that he is threatening him openly, and said that if this happens again, he will call the police. Pradeep said that Shiv is ready to lend his mobile and he can call from his mobile, but he should know that Gunjan, Yogi, Pari, Vivek, Rani are all in the mall and his goons can push Gunjan from stairs anytime.

Meanwhile, Pradeep’s goons walked behind her and were about to push her, when Yogi walked to Gunjan followed by Rani, Pari, and Vivek. Looking at everyone, the goons walked away. Prakash called Vivek and asked if Gunjan was fine and if someone was following them. Vivek said that she was fine and they just came down after having lunch. Kusum asked them not to leave Gunjan alone and reach home soon. Yogi saw a beautiful dress in a shop and signalled Pari that she will look beautiful in it. Pari said that he had lost his right to select a dress for her. Once they left from there, Mona saw the same dress and told Sujoy that it will look good on Pari, to which Sujoy said yes.

On the other hand, at home, Dadaji fumed saying he can’t tolerate Pari’s mother anymore. Prakash and Kusum returned home and informed what Pradeep did. He then told everyone about Shiv’s decision to take Gunjan to the US for her mutism treatment by Dr. Williams. Kusum said that Gunjan will get back her voice, but Yogi will not. Dadi said that at least Gunjan will get back her voice. Meanwhile, the youngsters continued shopping. Shiv spoke to the mall manager and informed Seema that Gunjan was fine and Pradeep was just trying to make them panic. He said that Seema should continue to concentrate on her US trip arrangements, as Pari has a passport but Yogi may find it difficult. Seema continued to worry for Gunjan, regardless. Stay tuned.

