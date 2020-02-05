Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates February 4, 2020 | Pari's Family Is On A Groom Hunt

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for February 04, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for February 04, 2020

The episode started as Pari cried reminiscing about her time spent with Yogi. Tea vendor informed Bablu and Surjith how Pari’s mother created a ruckus and Pari tried to control her and forcefully took her mother inside. Vivek, Bablu, and Yogi joined them inside later on. Bablu asked why did they keep quiet when Pari’s mother insulted the family. Vivek said she apologized and they even forgave her. They discussed that Pari will marry the boy of her family’s choice.

Yogi saw two men on a bike near his house and as he walked to them, they speed away. Vivek asked who they were. Yogi said that it was one of his old clients. At home, Gunjan tried to convince Pari not to take any decision in a rush. Pari said that like Yogi was against marriage and now had moved on with Gunjan, even she may get a better person than Yogi. Gunjan tried to explain a lot, but Pari said she has made up her mind to move on. She looked at Yogi, knowing she loves him but she needed to move on too.

The next morning, Prakash brought pictures of a few boys. Pari’s mother asked if they were all competent. Prakash said yes, then said that he didn’t want to talk to her. Dadi said that she was just worried as a mother. Youngsters of the house also checked a few pictures. Pari imagined Yogi in all the photographs.

Yogi checked the pictures and selected five boys. Pari said that they will call all five and let Yogi select one. Yogi signalled Gunjan. Pari said that Gunjan had an appointment with a gynecologist. Kusum asked Gunjan to hurry up. Yogi left with Gunjan in a cycle rickshaw. Two men, Pradeep Chauhan’s goons followed them.

Pari’s mother asked Gunjan to leave her past behind and move on. Pari asked Gunjan not to bother about her. Pari’s mother said that she didn’t want to see Gunjan’s baby in ultrasound, so that’s why she didn’t accompany her. Prakash walked in speaking to a boy and said that the first boy is Bengali, but spoke Hindi fluently. He said that even the Madhya Pradesh boy, whom they met second, was okay for her.

Pari’s mother said that she wanted a Bengali boy as her son-in-law. Prakash asked her to not interfere as they are fixing Pari’s marriage. Family joins, Prakash said that he found three boys compatible, one who was Bengali but his parents stayed in MP. Pari’s mother asked if the boy was good. Prakash said yes. Pari said that she will accept whoever they select. Stay tuned.

