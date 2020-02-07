'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates February 6, 2020 | Pari Meets With An Accident

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for February 06, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for February 06, 2020

The episode starts as Gunjan and Yogi get emotional seeing the baby’s image on ultrasound. Yogi asks Pari if she was not happy with his happiness, to which she said that of course, she is happy. Gunjan signals that everything will be alright with time and she will be very happy with the guy whom she will marry. In the living room, the family decides what to cook for the boy’s family who was coming to see Pari. Prakash said they will not prepare Bengali dishes as he was tired of having Bengali dishes so often. Pari’s mother walks out and started her drama again. Prakash warns her not to pester them, but her mother continues her drama and later, walks away.

Bablu discusses with Yogi and Surjith that he will question the boy first and then let him meet Pari, next. While on the way, Pari rams her scooter into a car and yells at the driver, asking them to come out. Once he comes out, she shouts at him and warns him that he drove his car in a narrow lane and rammed it into her scooter, instead and that she will be calling the police. The driver’s sister said that it was her mistake instead, but Pari verbally abuses even her. The driver gives it back to Pari, saying that he should go to the police instead as she rammed the scooter to his car, and also that he could get evidence via a CCTV camera around. Pari gets afraid, as he asks if she knew all traffic rules, etc. Pari takes some public help to lift her scooter and pulls it away afraid.

Meanwhile, Rani’s chacha stops her in the middle of the road and tries to seduce her. Rani shivers in fear and drops the vegetables. He continues his harassment but Surjith and Bablu see them and run behind the Chacha, but the chacha escapes. They take Rani home and inform Vivek about whatever happened on the road. Stay tuned.

