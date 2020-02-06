Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates February 5, 2020 | Yogi And Gunjan Are Attacked

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for February 05, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for February 05, 2020

The episode started as Yogi and Gunjan's meeting at the gynaecologist’s clinic. The doctor checked Gunjan’s ultrasonography report and said that the baby is absolutely healthy. Yogi signalled how is Gunjan. Gynaecologist checked Gunjan’s lab reports and said that she had gestational diabetes and wrote down a prescription.

Neha told the gynaecologist that Yogi was asking how to take care of Gunjan. Yogi looked at Neha, furious. Neha said that she learnt sign language looking at Yogi and Pari talk to each other. The doctor gave her diet tips. Yogi told Neha that Gunjan was his world. Neha said that preferences change often. Then, Neha asked Yogi how was Pari, to which he said that she was fine.

At Shiv’s house, Seema panicked when Gautam’s phone was not reachable. Hearing the doorbell, she asked the servant to open the door. It was Shiv, who walked in and said he had gone to pick Gautam but Gautam was embarrassed to see Shiv. Seema told Shiv that Gautam is a kid and that he should understand the complicity of Pradeep Chauhan’s threat, and also that she was worried about Gujan now. Shiv said that Pradeep cannot enter Chawdi Bazaar at all and that she shouldn’t worry about Gunjan.

While Gunjan and Yogi walked on the street, Pradeep’s goons speed up their car towards Gunjan. Yogi ran and managed to rescue Gunjan on time. People gathered around them, as Gunjan took a sigh of relief and stood up, but was unable to walk as she had sprained her leg. Yogi lifted her and walked towards the house.

The entire family got worried for Yogi and Gunjan when Yogi’s phone wasn't reachable. Yogi walked inside the house with Gunjan in his arms. Yogi mimicked SRK’s signature moment and said that he is the real SRK, to which Dadaji said that he was right. Pari felt really sad seeing all that. Yogi said that Gunjan sprained her leg while descending stairs. Prakash said that their SRK and Kajol were safe. He also said that he had good news, that a boy was coming to meet Pari. Pari walked to her room sadly.

While sleeping, Gunjan dreamt about the road accident and woke up panicking. Yogi woke up too and consoled her as worried Gunjan. He went to call Pari and saw her awake and asked her to come out. He took her to Gunjan. Pari checked Gunjan and said everything was normal and that they were unnecessarily worried.

Seeing their tensed face, Pari asked if they were hiding something. Yogi told Pari about the road accident. Pari asked if Gunjan was fine. Gunjan signalled to check the ultrasound report. Yogi gave her report and said it has his and Gunjan’s love. Pari showed the baby in the report, that made both Gunjan and Yogi emotional. Pari got even sadder seeing that. Stay tuned.

