'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For October 5, 2020: Vansh Gets Poisoned?

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on October 5, 2020, starts as Riddhima thanks Vansh. Just as Ishani says that maybe Riddhima died, Riddhima opens the door and says she got saved and ran away. Anupriya says that Riddhima would have seen the worst day of her life. Read further ahead to know more about what happened in the episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update

Ishani says that she hates Riddhima because she had to marry that servant because of Riddhima. Ishani asks Anupriya about why she hates Riddhima and if she is hiding something. Anupriya asks her not to overthink and says that Ishani is her daughter and she cares for her. Just as Vansh asks Riddhima if she is fine and wipes her sweat, Dil Ye Tere Bina plays in the background. Vansh asks Riddhima about the name of the person who tried to harm her. Riddhima recalls it to be Ishani and stays quite.

Dadi asks Chanchal to cut some fresh watermelon for Riddhima. After cutting the watermelon, the phone rings. Chanchal goes to answer the call, and that is when Anupriya injects something in the watermelon. Anupriya says that when Riddhima will eat this watermelon she will forget to breathe and wishes her to rest in peace. Chanchal looks for Riddhima and thinks that Riddhima is probably in the bathroom and keeps the watermelon plate and goes. Vansh comes out of the bathroom and sees the cut watermelon kept.

Meanwhile, Anupriya also injects a plant with something. Riddhima looks at her and thinks about what is Anupriya saying. Just as Riddhima comes back inside the room, Vansh asks her about where she went after keeping this watermelon plate. Riddhima says that she went for a walk. Riddhima tells him that she didn’t keep this watermelon plate here. Vansh says that maybe dadi must have kept it. When Vansh says that they should finish the watermelon, Riddhima sees a blue mark on the watermelon piece and understands that Anupriya has added some liquid in this fruit for her. Riddhima throws the watermelon from Vansh’s hands and says that Vansh can’t eat it as it has poison in it. Vansh starts coughing, Riddhima gets worried.

