'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update October 2: Riddhima Gets Worried About The Video

At the beginning of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 2 episode, Vansh and Riddhima share a close moment. In the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Vansh assures Riddhima that nothing can happen to her if he is around. As Vansh asks her to sleep, she holds his hand and they both recall their time together. After she sleeps, Vansh is thinking about what has happened as she is looking scared and seems to hide something ever since she came from poolside.

The next morning, Riddhima hears Devraj saying that he is about to leave for work and recalls him being Kabir. Dadi insists Devraj have breakfast before leaving. Dadi and Devraj talk about how Riddhima loves Vansh a lot and Kabir also agrees. He also says that if a life partner is like Ridddhima it gets easier and Vansh is a lucky man to have her. As Dadi goes to get breakfast for him, he whispers to Riddhima that she should remember the mission and Vansh should get punished. Riddhima assures him that the real culprit will be punished.

Kabir then tells Riddhima that Vansh is the real culprit and they need to bring out his crimes and once he is punished, they can live happily ever after. As he grabs her arm, Riddhima struggles to remove his hand. Riddhima leaves from there saying she needs to give this breakfast to Vansh. As Riddhima is walking in the corridor, she hears Kabir’s voice playing on the phone. As she enters the room she gets shocked to see the recording play on the phone. Vansh comes and says he is not able to hear properly because of water in his ears. He further says that even though he can’t hear temporarily he can still feel everything around. Riddhima gets worried, Vansh tells her that everything that happened at the pool area is recorded. Riddhima thinks that Vansh can’t know the truth between her and Kabir.

Vansh tells her to relax and jokes that it is difficult to handle a drunk Riddhima. She asks him if he saw the entire video, Vansh says no as he was in the shower. Vansh tells her that they should see the video together as it has beautiful memories. He makes her sit and plays the video with a smile on his face. Riddhima stops the video midway and tells her that he must have important work to do. Vansh says it is fine and resumes the video. Vansh gets a call and his meeting is postponed. A tensed Riddhima thinks how to delete the video. She asks him to get ready and she will iron a blazer for him. A hesitant Vansh agrees.

She thinks that she has to send Vannsh away from his phone so that she can delete the video. Riddhima screams and Vansh goes to see her hand. He then gets the medicine and applies it. As they are sharing an intimate moment, Dadi comes and apologises for being a disturbance. Vansh asks her what happened and Dadi asks him to come with her. Riddhima goes to delete the video and on the other hand, Vansh tells Dadi that he has forgotten his phone and will just go back and get it. Here, Ishani comes to the room and sees Riddhima with Vansh’s phone.

She snatches the phone away from him and asks her what was she doing with it. Dadi asks Vansh to let the phone be and asks him to fix the camera that he had gifted him. Ishani warns Riddhima about Vansh’s hatred and anger. Ishani also tells Riddhima that if she cheats him, and Vansh gets to know about it, he will not spare her. Ishani and Riddhima fight for the phone and Ishani go away with the phone. Riddhima is worried because Vansh will know about her and Kabir’s truth if he sees the video.

