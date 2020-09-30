Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Sept 29: Vansh Puts Sindoor On Riddhima's Forehead

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 episode that aired on September 29, 2020, begins with Riddhima checking the teddy which Aryan gave to Ishani. Vansh, who was looking for Ishani, comes there and asks about Ishani as he could not find her in the house. Ishani thinks that she might get caught.

Meanwhile, Vansh sees the teddy and learns that Ishani is hiding there. He asks her to come out, and Aryan gets worried as his plan seems to be get failed. Vansh scolds Aryan, and the latter asks why Vansh always him and explains that it can be Riddhima who can help Ishani escape. To this, Vansh says that Riddhima can never do such a thing. He revealed that he got the blank cheque from his room which Ishani gave to him.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update: September 29, 2020

Dadi slaps Aryan and scolds him for this foolish act. Vansh then asks her to calm down. The wedding rituals of Angre and Ishani begin. Vansh offers a juice to Riddhima, as she did not have anything since morning. He even says thank you to Riddhima for saving his life. He asks Riddhima why she is so worried. She recalls everything and says she wanted to tell him something, about her past life.

Riddhima hesitates to tell him the truth. Vansh then advises her to live in the present and forget the past. Meanwhile, Dadi asks Vansh and Riddhima to complete the ritual. Ishani decides to take revenge on Riddhima. Pandit asks Riddhima why she has not worn the mangalsutra. To this, Riddhima says she might have forgotten to wear it. Vansh says it’s fine and takes sindoor and fills in her maang and also makes her wear the mangalsutra.

Soon, Vansh and Riddhima complete the ritual of 'Kanyadaan'. Riddhima and Vansh recall their marriage. Anupriya tells Kabir that Riddhima has forgotten the past and moved on. Kabir says Riddhima has to come back to him at any cost. Riddhima asks Dadi not to worry as now the function is over. They both see Vansh shouting on the call. Dadi says Vansh stays angry when he is hungry, and hence it was Ishani’s marriage. He didn’t find time to have anything. Riddhima says she will cook something for them, after which the episode ends.

