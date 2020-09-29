'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update September 28, 2020: Riddhima Recalls Her Past

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 episode that aired on September 28, 2020, begins with Vansh asking Riddhima if she is okay. He keeps his hand on her forehead to check whether she has a fever or not. Riddhima says she is fine and takes away Vansh’s hand. Meanwhile, Dadi asks everyone to get ready for the wedding function. Riddhima runs to her room which makes Vansh confused about what happened to Riddhima.

Vansh tries to fix his brooch and Riddhima offers him her help. Vansh says that he is not habituated to taking help from others, and that whenever he needed anyone’s help, Angre was there. Riddhima asked him why he is allowing her today, to which Vansh says that Angre is getting married and he is busy with his stuff. Thus, he did not have any other option except Ridhima. Meanwhile, Vansh begins to think he has even doubted his own shadow but why is it that now his heart wants to trust Riddhima.

In the meantime, Riddhima’s finger got pricked with the pin, and Vansh instantly sucks the blood. Seeing this, Riddhima recalls her moments with Vansh and gets confused over her feelings. Ridhima thinks about her real motive, which is to send Vansh behind bars. But as she is also falling for him, she has different thoughts about Vansh.

On the other hand, Kabir brings a gift and says this is the last attempt on Riddhima’s blossoming feelings for Vansh. He says Vansh can love her, but he won’t allow Riddhima to fall in love with Vansh. Meanwhile, Aryan comes and interrogates about his gift. Kabir says he brought this for him and shows him a big teddy.

Kabir further asks Aryan to go through the corridor for some work. Kabir wants Riddhima to see the teddy to recall her past. Meanwhile, Aryan brings the teddy to Vansh, and the latter interrogates Aryan about it. To this, Aryan says he has planned a surprise for Ishani. Here, Riddhima steps back seeing the teddy. Kabir smirks thinking that he won’t let Ridhima forget her first love so easily.

Meanwhile, Vansh begins to wonder why Riddhima is behaving weird since morning. Riddhima gets scared and recalls her moments with Kabir. On the other hand, Aryan praises Ishani’s beauty. He somehow manages to send Anupriya out from the room, and Aryan and Ishani discuss their plan. Vansh recalls Riddhima’s odd behaviour, and Daadi makes him understand that Ridhima might be tensed remembering her past before her marriage.

