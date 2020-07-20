'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Cast: List Of Actors Who Are Playing Prominent Roles In The Show

Ishq Mein Marjawan is a television series that aired from 2017 to 2019. A sequel of the show started airing from July 13, 2020. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a romantic thriller drama show starring Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Rrahul Sudhir. The show follows the story of a CBI officer who is set on a mission to nab an underworld mafia. But when he fails at his several attempts, he uses his love interest to get closer to him and catch him. Here is the entire cast of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2:

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 cast and characters

The main cast of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Helly Shah as Riddhima

Actor Helly Shah is known for her roles in shows like Swaragini and Devanshi. The actor is portraying the role of Riddhima in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Riddhima is the love interest of a CBI officer.

Vishal Vashishtha as Kabir

Vishal Vashishtha will be seen as Kabir in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Kabir is a CBI officer who is set on a mission to nab a ruthless businessman and underworld mafia who has killed one of his cops.

Rrahul Sudhir as Vansh Raisinghania

Rrahul Sudhir is seen as Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Vansh Raisinghania is a ruthless businessman and an underworld mafia. He is also seen as the love interest of Riddhima, on the show.

Supporting cast of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Zayn Khan is seen as Angry Raisinghania

Khalida Jaan is seen as Raisinghania Vansh and Ishani’s mother

Manasvi Vashisht as Aryan Raisinghania

Nikita Tiwari as Siya Raisinghania

Mohit Sinha as Pingly

Jay Zaveri as Rudra Raisinghania

Chandni Sharma as Ishani Raisinghania

Aashcharya Vikar as Chitvan

Muohit Joushi as Sunny

Garima Singh Rathore as Sejal

Madhurima Tuli as Neha

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’s first promo was released on January 23, 2020. The second promo of the show was released on March 10, 2020. The show was supposed to air its first episode on March 30, 2020, but the dates were pushed ahead due to the pandemic of Coronavirus. The show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 finally premiered its first episode on July 13, 2020.

