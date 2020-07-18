'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update July 17: Ridhima Taken To Vansh's Palace Unknowingly

Friday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Vansh telling Ridhima that what she was looking for has been found. He gave her an earring, Ridhima realises she had lost it and. Vansh asked her if she wasn’t looking for the earrings but she lied to him. Vansh leaves and Ridhima wears the earrings. On the other hand, Ridhima asked Aryan to dance with her but she refused it making an excuse. Later he asked her to come to the casino with a drink for him.

She gives the drink to Aryan and is about to leave when he tells her that she looks beautiful in the dress. Aryan adds that he knows that the dress was a gift from her boss. Ridhima tries to leave but Aryan tries to persuade her to stay saying that even he has diamonds and cars. He asked her to join him in his private Jacuzzi. Furious Ridhima, tells him that she wore the dress out of courtesy and that he cannot talk her disrespectfully. But Aryan doesn’t stop there, he offered her a limitless credit card and asked her to name the price for making her middle-class life spicy.

Ridhima yells at him and is about to leave when Aryan pinned her to the pillar. He stood closer to her and said that she is messing up with the wrong guy. Vansh comes to the scenes and asks Aryan to let go of her. Aryan asked him to not interfere. However, Vansh warned him and Aryan leaves. Ridhima thanked Vansh for saving her.

Aryan looked at them and decided that he will mess up their love story. Ishani who is with him said that Ridhima doesn’t know that Vansh’s love can be too dangerous for her. The next morning at the breakfast table Siya noticed that Vansh is staring at Ridhima, she told him that Ridhima is a nice girl & a brilliant physiotherapist.

Vansh later offered Ridhima to be Siya’s personal physiotherapist but Ridhima denied the offer. She told him she can’t work at a place where she was once suspected as a murderer. She reminds Vansh that the journey at the cruise is going to end soon and she wants it to remain like that. Ridhima took a cab as soon as she got out of the cruise, she tried to call Kabir but comes to know that there’s network jammer in the area.

Ridhima is unknowingly brought to Vansh’s villa who persuades her to accept his offer. Ridhima is angry and upset that she was brought their without her will and argues with. However, when Siya herself requests her to help her walk again she couldn’t say no to her. Ridhima asked Vansh when she should join, he tells her immediately.

She tells him she has to go home to get her stuff, Vansh tells her there’s no need for that and takes her upstairs. Ridhima is shocked to see that all her stuff is already bought there. She is scared that Vansh will find out her secret. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

