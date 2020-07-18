Himanshi Khurana Tests Negative For COVID-19, Shares Reports After Rumours On Social Media

Himanshi Khurana has taken a COVID-19 test since she was not keeping well for the last few days. Her manager and best-friend, Nidhi K has taken to her social media account to share some great news with her fans. Read more to know more about Himanshi Khurana.

Himanshi Khurana shares her COVID-19 test reports

Since the past few days, Himanshi Khurana was not feeling well thus she opted to go for a COVID-19 test. Himanshi’s manager has now uploaded the test reports on her Twitter handle. The reports show that Himanshi Khurana has not been infected with the coronavirus. Her manager shared a picture of the COVID-19 report and wrote, ”Thank you for all your prayers and love and showing concern towards her health. @realhimanshi's report for COVID-19 is negative. Grateful to that almighty”. Seeing this, a number of her fans got extremely happy to see their favourite star has not been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Thankyou for all your prayers and love and showing concern towards her health. @realhimanshi 's report for covid-19 is negative.

Grateful to that almighty 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TXmRkU0wFJ — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) July 17, 2020

Before this Tweet, Himanshi Khurana’s manager had shared a tweet asking people to not spread rumours about Himanshi being tested positive. She "@realhimanshi is not feeling well from the last 2 days. Tests for COVID-19 are done. Waiting for the reports. Will share it with you all. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym. Stay safe all. Thank you". Himanshi too replied to her tweet and wrote that she would also share her reports on social media as soon as they are out. Check out her Tweets.

@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) July 15, 2020

Will share the reports.. https://t.co/BhPH7H7JLL — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 15, 2020

More about Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana has been busy shooting a number of music videos and has also shot one with her Bigg Boss 13 contestant and boyfriend, Azim Riaz. Khurana spoke to a news house recently and revealed that she has been busy shooting music videos and is also prepping up for different projects.

Himanshi was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 where she met her current boyfriend, Azim Riaz. Before joining the show, she was in a long relationship of nine years with her boyfriend, Chow. Before entering the house she had confirmed that her relationship had ended in January 2020. The threat of coronavirus had put all the shoots at halt that was resumed recently. Because of this, all the actors and crew members are at a high risk of being infected. Similarly, Parth Samthaan was tested positive last week and the shoot for his show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay was stopped. Because of this, the entire crew of the series had to get tested for COVID-19.

