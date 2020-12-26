'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Dec 25 Written Update: Riddhima And Vansh Go For A Honeymoon

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 25 episode starts with Riddhima getting a call from a stranger. Vansh asks Riddhima to listen to music as music therapy is good for her. Listening to Vansh’s voice, the girl disconnects the calls. Riddhima informs Vansh about the call from a girl and that she had something important to say. He responds that it is about marketing. As the duo relaxes with each other, they flaunt their genuine smiles. The duo plans for their honeymoon and Vansh says that he has been waiting for her for months so tonight will be theirs. She holds his hand and agrees with him.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Dec17, 2020: Family Celebrates Riddhima's Birthday

Vansh and Riddhima leave for their honeymoon when the car breaks down. Vansh checks the car and sees the oil marks. He informs Riddhima about the same and she points to a location saying that they might get some help from there. Reaching there, Riddhima is cheerful to see the flowers. Vansh says that everything will be beautiful than dreams, there won’t be anything less left, and he won’t regret it if his life stops here.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For December 18: Kabir Tries To Sabotage Riddhima

Riddhima confesses that when she got married to Vansh, she didn’t love him. Vansh interrupts her to tell that destiny wanted to unite them and it found its way. When Riddhima insists on letting her inform him about her past, he says the past isn’t their present or future and they should make the present more beautiful. Vansh tells Riddhima about the surprise in the bathroom. That’s when Vansh tells her that their honeymoon location was this place and that car breaking was a coincidence.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update | Dec 22: Ridhima Tries To Figure Out Vansh's Plan

Vansh calls Angre and asks if he did his work and keeps his wallet there. Riddhima meanwhile goes to the bathroom and finds the gift. She checks the saree and recalls Vansh’s words. Riddhima says that she has to tell truth to Vansh before they step into a new phase, and she can’t stay with this guilt anymore. She goes and writes the letter in which she confesses that by saying this, she wants to lessen the burden. She tells that she has come to his house as a spy and that Kabir had sent her. Kabir made her a different identity and she believed him. She leaves after keeping the letter.

In the other scene, Vansh is on call when Riddhima hears footsteps. As she moves the curtain, someone tries to suffocate her by catching her. She saves herself by using a spray on him and runs out calling for Vansh. She tells Vansh that someone tried killing her. Vansh looks around and says that he thinks it was a thief. Riddhima tells Vansh that her life starts and ends with him. The duo dances hugging each other.

Image Source: A still from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Of December 23: Riddhima Gets Shot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.