'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Of December 23: Riddhima Gets Shot

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 23 episode starts with Vansh talking to someone. Vansh speaks about due to the financial crunch, he couldn’t arrange the money for donation for the needy people whom he addresses as his mothers. Riddhima hears Vansh’s conversation and says that Vihaan is trying to help needy people. Riddhima goes back into the living room. Vansh ends his call and comes back to her. The duo has a couple-dance when suddenly the lights go off.

After a few mins, the lights come back and Riddhima realises that Vihaan is missing. She thinks that Vihaan has become a puzzle for her. Kabir comes in Santa’s attire and continues to say that he has bought presents for everyone. Riddhima thinks that Vihaan is planning to hurt someone. She later comes ahead and sees Vansh in Santa’s attire. Vansh removes her shoe and throws it away.

In the later scene, Anupriya sends Kabir away and says that she will be taking Kabir’s blame on herself. Vansh reveals the culprit’s face and everyone is shocked to see it’s none other than Anupriya. Vansh then points the gun towards Kabir and makes Anupriya confess every crime she has committed. She confesses that she wanted to harm Riddhima and also that she killed Vansh’s mother.

Dadi slaps her and asks Vansh to call the police and send her to jail. Kabir comes to Anupriya and says that she is a criminal and he has to arrest her. Kabir arrests Anupriya and takes her with him. Riddhima thinks about Vansh that he was eager for this justice and he got it. Anupriya cunningly thinks that her family was supposed to forgive her but the game flipped and she lost everything.

Anupriya thinks she can’t let this happen, thus she takes the gun from Kabir and pointing towards Vansh, she fires. Riddhima seeing this comes in front and takes the bullet on herself. Vansh gets furious and is worried about Riddhima, he asks her why she took the bullet. He holds her in his arms and admits that he is 'her Vansh'.

Precap: Vansh takes Riddhima to the hospital. She is taken into the Operation theatre. Seeing her in this state, Vansh cries.

