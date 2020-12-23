'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update | Dec 22: Ridhima Tries To Figure Out Vansh's Plan

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's December 22, 2020, started with Vansh sending everyone a Christmas tune. Ridhima later discovers something alarming and gets worried as to what is Vansh’s real plan. Read along to find out more about the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update for December 22, 2020.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update – December 22, 2020

The episode starts with everyone receiving Christmas tunes which were sent by Vansh, followed by Riddhima joining the family and listening to them too. Post this, she recalls Vansh’s words and gets worried about what is Vansh up to. Meanwhile, Vansh comes there too.

Ishani comments on how Vansh is always surprising them with new things when Vansh announces that he has a Christmas celebration planned for everyone which will be followed by a dinner. Ishani likes the plan and approves of it while Aryan says that he will go get gifts for everyone. This is when Vansh informs that he has already got gifts for everyone that he will give everyone at the right time.

Further on, Vansh is seen working on something and Ridhima is trying to figure out what he planning to do. She decides to hide behind a pole where Vansh is working and uses her camera lens to zoom on his laptop. When she sees that he is trying to make a bomb, Ridhima panics and ends up making some noise. This alerts Vansh, who puts all the things back in the boxes and leaves the area.

During the party in the evening, Vansh says that he has a surprise for everyone. He opens a box that is full of Santa toys, and Ridhima thinks that these are the toys that she saw with Vansh while he was making the bomb and gets worried. Ridhima tries to take the box away and says that its time to party and everyone will receive their gifts later.

Ridhima tears apart the toys to check if they have any bomb inside. Another person is seen adding a bomb on Ridhima’s heels and keeps them in her room. Ridhima wears these heels and joins everyone for the party. Up next, Vansh asks Ridhima to play a game wherein couples have to hold a balloon with their body. While holding the balloon, they have to balance it and also dance. Ridhima analyses if this is what Vihaan has planned and planted the bomb.

