'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Dec17, 2020: Family Celebrates Riddhima's Birthday

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 17 episode begins with Kabir wishing Riddhima a happy birthday and says how it will not take much longer to turn her happiest moment into a tragic one. As Kabir and Riddhima talk to each other, he asks her to uncover her gift that he brought. When Riddhima lifts the cloth, she finds five envelopes inside it and Kabir asks her to pick them one by one. Read further ahead for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update for December 17 episode.

Kabir hints Riddhima about exposing her truth

Kabir asks Riddhima to pick an envelope but before she picks it, Kabir picks one for her. In the envelope, she finds a letter through which she finds out that Kabir is planning to expose the truth that she has been hiding for so long. He also mentions that he will not just expose her truth but also expose Vihaan. Kabir then tells her to look inside the envelope to know the theme of her party.

Vihaan decides the party theme

Suddenly Vihaan frowns and says that Riddhima is his wife so he will get to choose the theme. He then chooses gold and black and says how beautiful his wife looks in these colours. Vihaan then tells Kabir he should not do anything to hurt Riddhima on her birthday to which Kabir says that he will not give him any chance to complain.

Riddhima looks for the photograph in Kabir’s room

Later, Riddhima goes to Kabir’s room to look for the photograph but suddenly Kabir enters by popping some balloons and laughs at her. He then says that he already knew that she would come and look for the photo and added how making chaos in his room was not a way of thanking the person organising her birthday party. He then asked her to relax and not to worry as he will give that photo to her at the party.

Riddhima finds a money transfer receipt

When Kabir threatens Riddhima, she asks him not to expose the truth to anyone but he reminds her that he had promised her to teach her a lesson. She then leaves and cries while looking at Vansh’s picture. She then finds a frame in which she spots a money transfer receipt through which she finds out that Vansh transferred 5 crores to Vihaan on December 8. She then takes it to Vihaan and as she walks, she stumbled upon something and falls in the arms of Vihaan. She then asks him about the money to which he says that he will reveal it at the party. While she frowns at him, Vihaan says not to worry as he is on her side.

Vihaan offers to help Riddhima

When Riddhima leaves, Vihaan tells her that as she is already trapped, he would help her on one condition and asks her to spend one day with her in return for his help. He then tells her to invite him for a dance at the party and take him in her arms to indicate to him that she agrees to his condition. But she refuses and leaves.

Riddhima plans to put wires to fire

As the party begins, Vihaan again reminds her that his condition still stands, but she denies and says that she too has a plan. As she decides to put the LED screen wires to fire, Vihaan tells her that he had predicted her move already and replaced the kerosene with water and states that won't let go of such a great chance to expose her.

