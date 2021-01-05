'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' January 4 Written Update: Vansh Asks Riddhima To Kill Kabir

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 4 episode starts with Vansh yelling at Riddhima and telling her that he is deeply hurt by her actions. Riddhima apologises for her mistakes, but Vansh is still angry. Vansh calls Riddhima a cheat and asks her that even after doing everything for her what he got in return. He asks her to prove her love for him and further tells her that if she proves her love only then he will forgive her and accept her love. Riddhima tells that she is ready to do whatever he says but Vansh asks her to kill Kabir and end all the wrongdoing right there.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Riddhima is shocked and asks how can she take someone’s life. Vansh tells her that there is no other way, this is the only way to prove her love for him. He then gives her the final warning and leaves the room. Ahana oversees the scene and talks to Vansh and tries to reason with him. She tells that this wasn’t his plan and that he is breaking his promise. But Vansh is adamant and doesn’t listen to anything Ahana has to say. In the next scene, Riddhima is sitting near the swimming pool and cries looking at their pictures of marriage.

The next day Ahana warns Kabir and asks him to stay alert all the time. She tells him and wants him to be careful when he is around Riddhima. They both start arguing about how Riddhima can and cannot kill Kabir because she is a nice person at heart. Kabir is still in disbelief that Riddhima would ever think of killing him.

Vansh and Riddhima perform a pooja ritual and Vansh reminds Riddhima again to kill Kabir in order to prove her love for him. Ahana is now sure that Vansh will forgive Riddhima only when she kills Kabir. Vansh takes Riddhima and tells her that she only has 15 mins to prove her love. Vansh gives her a gun and tells her she has wasted enough time and now she only has 14 minutes to go.

Image Source: A still from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

