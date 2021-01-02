'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Of January 1: Kabir Announces His Love For Ahana

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 1 episode starts with Ahana speaking ill about Vansh to Riddhima. Riddhima stops her from badmouthing Vansh and asks her not to say anything else about him as she wouldn't be able to understand the relationship between them. Ahana goes on to say that she knows something which even Riddhima doesn't know and tells her to ask Vansh why he pretends to love her and hate her secretly. Riddhima asks Ahana to stop talking about him or else she would make her leave the house.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode shows Kabir telling Riddhima that she can't throw Ahana out of the house as he is soon going to be engaged to her. He declares his love for her while Riddhima tells him that she knew he was the one behind everything. Kabir doesn't pay attention to her and walks inside the house holding Ahana's hand. Riddhima tells him that Vansh won't ever accept their relationship.

Later, Kabir calls all family members to the hall. He announces that he loves Ahana and wishes to marry her. Vansh questions him and asks why he wants to marry all of a sudden to which Kabir says that love happens all of a sudden too. Dadi asks Ahana if she too wants to get married to Kabir and she nods, saying yes. Dadi approves of them together and says that they'll be happy to welcome Ahana as their daughter-in-law.

Ridhima takes Vansh aside and tells him that she caught Ahana with the same mask she found earlier. She also tells him that she is the one behind all attacks on her but Vansh says that those who save lives cannot take lives and adds that it must be a misunderstanding. A while later, Dadi calls Vansh and asks his opinion about Kabir and Ahana's relationship. Vansh says that he is happy if Dadi approves and that his blessings are with them. Kabir asks Dadi’s permission to take Ahana somewhere out. Dadi allows him. Ridhima thinks it’s useless to talk with Vansh about the matter.

Later, Vansh is seen meeting Ahana. Vansh seems sure that Riddhima must be in Ahana's room trying to find evidence against her. He guesses right as Riddhima is shown in Ahana's room. Riddhima finds Ahana's phone which was planted by Vansh there for her to find. He knows Ridhima must be checking her photo gallery. Ridhima checks the gallery and finds a picture of Ahana in Delhi on November 12. Ridhima remembers Vansh falling in the valley on November 11 and wonders how Ahana could save Vansh’s life if she was in Delhi on that day.

Vansh thinks that now Riddhima must be thinking about why he betrayed her and lied to her which is exactly what she is shown doing. She thinks about what Ahana said to her about Vansh and whether it was the truth. Ridhima concludes that Vansh is playing a game with her and has joined hands with Ahana. She wonders why he would do so since he loves her. Riddhima is unable to understand anything. She says that she must be overthinking and misunderstanding the whole thing. Later, she leaves the room.

Ridhima rushes downstairs and sees Vansh talking on a call but Dadi stops her asking her to help her with some stuff for Ahana and Kabir’s engagement. Vansh leaves and Dadi says that he will come back for engagement only. Ridhima tries calling Vansh but he doesn’t pick up. She decides to talk with him once he will be back and clear every confusion.

