'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For December 28: Ridhima Is In Danger

In the December 28 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Ridhima falls into Ahana's trap. The plan starts with Ahana trying to tell something to Ridhima during the swap-dance on New Year's party. Eventually, she fails to do so and Ridhima gets caught in the trap. Read further ahead for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update December 28

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 28 episode starts with Ahana approaching Ridhima during the dance. She tells her that she wanted to talk to her hence she was the one who tried calling her. She reveals that she has something that Ridhima needs to know. While swapping during the dance, Ahana ends up with Angre and she tries to run away. While escaping, Vansh gets a hold of her and they start dancing. Vansh takes a knife out of his pocket and as soon as Ahana sees the knife she screams Ridhima's name.

Ridhima rushes to the scene to know what is happening. She asks Ahana about herself and what she wants to talk about. To this, Ahana replies that she wants to tell something that can affect Ridhima's life. Ahana proceeds to tell Ridhima that she and Vansh knows a secret.

Ahana saved Vansh's life

Ahana finally reveals that she saved Vansh's life and that she was taking care of him when he was hurt. When Dadi hears this conversation, she thanks Ahana for saving Vansh's life. On the other hand, Ridhima was confused and asked Ahana that if she knew who Vansh was, why didn't she contact him and why was she trying to contact her.

New Year's Party

During the whole chaos, the family did not realise that the New Year is approaching. Angre announces that only 2 hours are left for New Year and that they should party. As the party resumes, Vansh dances with Ridhima and Kabir takes Ahana's hand and dance with her. While dancing, Kabir asks Ahana to reveal Vansh's secret and that he can help her as he is a policeman. Vansh feels that Kabir might be a problem. He asks Angre to do something about Kabir, to which Angre spills juice on Kabir's shirt. Kabir reacts and leaves the party. After this, Dadi asks everyone to have dinner.

Ridhima in danger

While everybody proceeds to have dinner, Ridhima receives a note. To read the note, she moves aside from the family and reads that her life is in danger. It was further mentioned that she should come to the backyard. While she goes in the backyard to check, she sees a car. Meanwhile, someone cut the wires of the car in the backyard. Ridhima goes to check if Ahana is in the car and as soon as she enters the car someone pushes her from behind and throws a smoke bomb in the car. Ridhima is left suffocating in the car.

